Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Boohoo co-founder parts with 13.3 million shares to settle divorce

Carol Kane is now left with a 1.58 per cent stake in the group she co-founded with Indian-origin entrepreneur Mahmud Kamani.

Boohoo Group co-founders Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for bohooo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Fashion retailer Boohoo’s co-founder Carol Kane has parted with about a per cent of the group’s shares to settle her divorce.

The entrepreneur transferred more than 13.3 million shares in the group worth about £5.4m to Mark White, an interior designer, who she had married in 2016 after 30 years together.

Following the transaction, Kane is left with 20 million shares or 1.58 per cent of the group’s stake.

“Carol Kane, Group Co-Founder and Executive Director, has transferred 13,330,421 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Group, representing approximately 1.05 per cent of the issued share capital, to Mark White in order to facilitate the formally agreed settlement of divorce proceedings,” Boohoo said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Established by Kane and Indian-origin entrepreneur Mahmud Kamani, Boohoo is driven by affordable fashion products.

The Manchester-based group which also includes the Karen Millen and PrettyLittleThing brands reported a pre-tax loss of £15.2m for the six months to August 31 this year. This compared with a £24.6m profit it earned in the year-ago period.

Its sales declined as the UK is reeling under a severe cost-of-living pressure that has limited customer spending.

Boohoo’s shares closed marginally in the red at 39.99p on Wednesday on the LSE. The stock plummeted 67.60 per cent since January and 72.98 per cent in the past 12 months.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
News
French cheesemaker Bel enters joint venture with Britannia; to acquire 49% stake in Indian food…
Business
Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hotels bags 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
News
Indian software giant TCS bags contract to build UK government’s Rail Data Marketplace
Business
Are Your Demat Account Fees High? Tips To Reduce Them
News
Issa brothers win appeal to set up service station in Colne
HEADLINE STORY
Setback for steel baron Lakshmi Mittal’s brother Pramod Mittal as deal with creditors…
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut production due to chip shortage
UK
The Londoner wins big at Europe hotel awards
UK
Retailers rewarded for resilience
News
Reliance Industries India’s best employer, in top 20 worldwide: Forbes
HEADLINE STORY
Hyperama Foods to sell Nottingham, West Bromwich depots to Dhamecha Group
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW