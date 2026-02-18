Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Boohoo plans £35m fundraising as it looks to cut interest costs

The company, which rebranded as Debenhams last year, said the steps would provide it with “greater financial flexibility to deliver its turnaround and associated growth plan”.

Boohoo

Boohoo has also been trying to cut its debt pile. It had been planning to sell PrettyLittleThing, but pulled the sale late last month, saying the brand’s performance had improved.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 18, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BOOHOO has unveiled plans to raise £35m and renegotiate loans as it looks to ease pressure on its balance sheet.

On Tuesday, the online retailer said it was holding talks with shareholders over a fresh cash raise, while also speaking to lenders about loosening debt terms.

The company, which rebranded as Debenhams last year, said the steps would provide it with “greater financial flexibility to deliver its turnaround and associated growth plan”.

The Telegraph reported the move is expected to help bring its debt interest costs down by around £20m a year.

The plans come as bosses try to turn around the fashion retailer after it struggled with competition from Shein. Boohoo plunged to a £348m loss last year, with sales falling by almost a fifth to £790m. Dan Finley, the chief executive, said it was an “unacceptable” performance.

Boohoo has also been trying to cut its debt pile. It had been planning to sell PrettyLittleThing, but pulled the sale late last month, saying the brand’s performance had improved.

At the end of its last financial year, Boohoo said net assets fell to £3.9m from £280m a year earlier, while net debt stood at £111m at the end of August 2025. Last year, it agreed to a £175m debt package.

Peel Hunt analysts told The Telegraph the update showed Boohoo was “clearly bumping up against its debt covenants”. Boohoo said it had received “indicative support” to raise £24m and expected performance to “materially improve”.

debenhamsfundraisingretailuk businessboohoo

Related News

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

Jameel Ahmad
Business

Pakistan’s central bank chief pushes back against IMF downgrade

Air India
Business

Air India places fresh orders with Boeing and Airbus

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us