Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bank of England holds rate at 4.0 per cent ahead of budget

In a close outcome, the Monetary Policy Committee voted 5–4 to hold the rate, with Bailey among those in favour of maintaining it. Four MPC members called for a reduction to 3.75 per cent.

Bank of England
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, September 23, 2024.
Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE BANK OF ENGLAND (BoE) left its key interest rate unchanged at 4.0 per cent on Thursday, choosing not to cut rates ahead of the UK government’s annual budget later this month, which is expected to include tax rises.

"We still think rates are on a gradual path downwards, but we need to be sure that inflation is on track to return to our two per cent target before we cut them again," BoE governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement after the widely expected decision.

In a close outcome, the Monetary Policy Committee voted 5–4 to hold the rate, with Bailey among those in favour of maintaining it. Four MPC members called for a reduction to 3.75 per cent.

UK annual inflation stands at 3.8 per cent and economic growth has stalled.

A rate cut could have eased pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government after finance minister Rachel Reeves on Tuesday prepared the ground for tax hikes in her 26 November budget.

The chancellor of the exchequer warned of "necessary choices" as Britain deals with high debt and inflation.

"As I take my decisions on both tax and spend, I will do what is necessary to protect families from high inflation and interest rates," Reeves said in a speech.

When the BoE cuts rates, retail banks in Britain typically pass reductions on to customers, lowering the cost of mortgages and business loans.

Outlook stays uncertain

The BoE last cut its key rate in August over concerns about the impact of US tariffs on the UK economy.

It marked the bank’s fifth cut since it started reducing borrowing costs in August 2024, one month after Labour won the general election.

BoE minutes from the latest meeting did not give "strong hints that rates will be cut" at the next meeting in December, according to Capital Economics chief UK economist Paul Dales.

"Much will depend on what is in the budget and also whether... (UK economic) releases between now and that meeting give the MPC more confidence that inflation is falling as it expects," he said.

Reeves this week did not rule out rises to income tax and value added tax, amid speculation that at least one of them could go up in the budget to support investment in public services.

She increased a tax on businesses in her first budget last year, a move that has been cited as a factor in Britain’s weak economic growth.

UK gross domestic product slowed to 0.3 per cent in the second quarter, after 0.7 per cent GDP growth in the first three months of the year.

bank of englandinterest rateskeir starmerrachel reeves

Related News

Mark Rowley
News

Met Police 'still failing' to root out racism, review warns

Father reveals Southport murderer threatened to kill him before  stabbings
News

Father reveals Southport murderer threatened to kill him before  stabbings

Rochdale child sex offender banned from returning to UK
News

Rochdale child sex offender banned from returning to UK

Modi expresses grief as nine killed in Indian temple stampede
News

Modi expresses grief as nine killed in Indian temple stampede

More For You

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Bangladesh's state-run carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines is currently reviewing additional proposals from both manufacturers.

iStock

Bangladesh orders 25 Boeing aircraft as part of US tariff deal

Highlights
  • Bangladesh orders 25 Boeing wide-body aircraft, first delivery expected in 2029.
  • Biman Bangladesh Airlines evaluating additional offers from Boeing and Airbus.
  • Deal part of broader US trade agreement reducing tariffs from 37 per cent to 20 per cent.


Bangladesh has ordered 25 wide-body aircraft from Boeing as part of a tariff agreement with the United States, a senior commerce ministry official confirmed on Thursday, whilst the country evaluates competing proposals from European manufacturer Airbus.

"We made a commitment and ordered 25 wide-bodies, and we expect to receive the first one in 2029," official Mahbubur Rahman told AFP. "It's part of the tariff deal with the US."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us