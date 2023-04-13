Blessings of Eid and art of giving

20 Gift ideas to make the day more special

By: ASJAD NAZIR

AFTER prayers are offered, Eid becomes celebratory, with gifts given, good food being eaten, and a great spirit of joyousness being spread. Plenty of ways to make the day more festive with Eid inspired balloons, banners, lanterns, paper cups, cards, and plates are available.

There is also a great range of gifts on offer from fun clothes to something special for those who are more spiritual. With that in mind, Eastern Eye put together a list of 20 gifts and ideas to make the important day special, and where to find them.

Photo gifts: An affordable personalised gift is a mug that can be designed with a special photo and Eid message on it for a loved one. You can similarly create an Eid greeting card with family photographs.

www.snapfish.co.uk

Donate: Giving to the less fortunate is a big part of Ramadan and Eid, so why not donate to an organisation that is making a positive difference. You can support UK based charity, Nisa Global Foundation, helping women and girls for as little as £3 a month or a one-off gift of

what you can afford.

www.nisaglobalfoundation.org

Cool clothes: It doesn’t have to be all serious on Eid with fun options available that include uniquely designed clothing.

www.etsy.com

Gift book: You can create a beautifully designed personalised gift book for youngsters, with blessings about everyday moments that make life special, which includes their name on the cover.

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Chocolate: Get a delicious chocolate bar with an Eid Mubarak message on it for those who have a sweet tooth.

www.mubaraklondon.com

Apron: An Eid Mubarak apron is perfect for those who enjoy cooking and creates a welcoming atmosphere. There are a whole host of different designs to choose from, including ones in Arabic writing.

www.zazzle.co.uk

Money envelopes: Giving money on Eid has been a popular tradition and a great way to make it more meaningful is to put the cash into specially designed envelopes.

www.anafiya.com

Decorations: You can create a more festive atmosphere with affordable Eid Mubarak balloons. Eid bunting, table napkins and background curtains are also available.

www.johnlewis.com

Nail polish: Vegan, cruelty free, halal nail polish, with the special number 786 on it in lovely colours.

www.amazon.co.uk

Prayer mats: A whole host of different prayer mat options, including personalised ones where you can put someone’s name on it.

www.etsy.com

Delicacy: Dates play a huge part throughout the holy month of Ramadan. There are different delicious gift options, including halal stuffed Medjool dates in colourful packaging.

www.cutterandsquidge.com

Art: A whole range of Islamic inspired art is available, including an eye-catching Qibla framed print, in an assortment of sizes.

www.islamicartprints.com

Candles: Pick up a personalisedcandle with an Eid Mubarak message for a loved one, you can write, including their name.

www.borngifted.co.uk

Jewellery: Why not get a handmade piece of jewellery with a loved one’s name written in a variety of languages, including in English, Arabic, Bangla, and Urdu.

www.nominalx.com

Prayer beads: Beautifully designed prayer beads are available in different price ranges. You can also get a personalised one made with someone’s name on it.

www.etsy.com

Babywear: Small babies won’t know what is going on but can be part of the celebrations with a cute cotton bodysuit, which is available in different sizes, according to age, with “my first Eid” written on it.

www.marksandspencer.com

Night lights: Go for beautifully designed nightlights and lamps that have Muslim prayers on them, or one with a Makkah inspired design.

www.amazon.co.uk

Jewellery box: You can create a personalised Eid Mubarak jewellery box, with an intricate moon design and message to a loved one. Perhaps put an extra gift in the box.

www.treatrepublic.com

Cookie cutters: You can get some specially designed cookie cutters for Muslim celebrations like Eid. They are great if you have youngsters helping in the kitchen.

www.anafiya.com

Bags: If you have already bought a gift, then why not put them into a personalised Eid gift bags with a loved one’s name on it.

www.noorahgifts.com