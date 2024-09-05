Birmingham-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Moscow

The flight, which was operating as AI 113, landed safely in Moscow without any injuries reported among the 258 passengers and 17 crew members onboard.

After conducting the necessary checks, the aircraft took off again and landed in Birmingham early Thursday morning. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

AN AIR India Boeing 787-800 passenger plane travelling from New Delhi to Birmingham made a precautionary landing in Moscow on Wednesday due to “technical problems,” according to Sheremetyevo Airport.

The scheduled departure time of the flight from Moscow was 9.35 pm Moscow time (7.35 pm UK time).

After conducting the necessary checks, the aircraft took off again and landed in Birmingham early Thursday morning, according to an official familiar with the situation, reported PTI.

There was no official statement released by Air India regarding the incident.

In a similar event in July, an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing in the Russian region of Siberia due to a possible issue detected in the cargo hold.

(With inputs from agencies)