BBC unveils new plans to become ‘more inclusive’

THE BBC on Thursday(3) announced plans to enhance its continued investment in diversity and notable success in improving on screen representation.







According to the corporation, these new initiatives will better represent audiences, invest in diverse talent and lead change in the creative industry, besides impacting communities in the UK.

These novel plans, under the creative diversity commitments, will be supported by June Sarpong, the BBC’s first director of creative diversity.

The creative diversity plan is complementary to the BBC’s commitment to building a truly diverse and inclusive culture for staff, and a new diversity & inclusion strategy to follow in early 2021, a statement said.







“Diversity and inclusion is mission-critical for the BBC. It’s a central component of our mission to provide value to all audiences. Across the BBC, our focus has been on making sure that everyone – across the UK, from all backgrounds and communities – can feel that the BBC is for them,” said Tim Davie, BBC’s director-general.

“It’s about being relevant to every part of society, and delivering value to every household. We have a responsibility to reflect and serve all audiences.”

Under the plans, a new disability content panel made up of creatives with a lived experience of disability from inside and outside of the BBC will be formed. They will work with the creative diversity unit to support authentic portrayal in the BBC’s output.







Teams and programme makers from underrepresented groups will get more support to connect and engage with the audience, and commissioners and producers of the BBC will get more tools which supports their editorial decisions around the diversity agenda.

Besides, the BBC plans investment in diverse talent both on and off screen through bespoke progression programmes. It will create a central diverse talent database by teaming with existing industry partners.

The corporation also looks at ways to include initiatives to support local talent and businesses by partnering with BBC productions across the UK.







June Sarpong, said: “How we respond to the challenge of creating a more inclusive organisation will determine whether the BBC can deliver value for all audiences into our future. This feels particularly pertinent as we approach the BBC’s centenary in 2022.

“I am proud of our plans to create a more inclusive BBC and I look forward to supporting our creative teams to take ownership of this work.”

Last week, the BBC launched the Ally Track Tool , which has been backed by global leaders from sectors including business, media, fashion and the arts, who have all signed up as creative ally champions and pledged to use it within their organisations, the statement further said.





