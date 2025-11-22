Skip to content
BBC board member Shumeet Banerji resigns, cites ‘governance issues’

Shumeet Banerji

Banerji confirmed his resignation on Friday. (Photo credit: LinkedIn)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 22, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
BBC BOARD member Shumeet Banerji has resigned, saying there were “governance issues” at the top of the corporation.

In a letter, he also said he was “not consulted” about the events leading to the departures of director general Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.

Banerji confirmed his resignation on Friday, the BBC said. Davie and Turness resigned earlier in November after the fallout from a Panorama episode that edited parts of a 2021 speech by US president Donald Trump.

The board oversees the corporation’s strategy. Banerji’s comments appear to criticise chairman Samir Shah and other board members. His resignation comes days before Shah, Sir Robbie Gibb and Caroline Thomson are due to appear before the Culture Media and Sport Committee on Monday, BBC reported.

MPs have already raised concerns about political appointees on the board. They are expected to face questions about claims in a leaked document that the BBC has “systemic issues” in coverage of topics including the Israel-Gaza conflict and sex and gender.

The document, written by Michael Prescott and published by the Telegraph, also highlighted the Panorama edit. Turness and Davie rejected the claims.

The corporation has since acknowledged the edit gave “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action” on January 6, 2021.

Trump has threatened to sue, saying the programme defamed him. The BBC has apologised but refused compensation.

A BBC spokesperson said Banerji notified the board of his resignation and thanked him for his service.

