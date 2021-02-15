BAPS donates for the Ram Janmabhumi Mandir in Ayodhya - EasternEye
BAPS donates for the Ram Janmabhumi Mandir in Ayodhya


On behalf of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Sadguru Ishwarcharan Swami presents the cheque for the Ram Janmabhumi Mandir to Govinddev Giriji and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
THE BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Ahmedabad, donated Rs  2,11,11,111 (over £200,000) for the Ram Janmabhumi Mandir in Ayodhya, India, at a special function held on Saturday(13).



Sadguru Ishwarcharan Swami presented the cheque to Gujarat chief minister Vijaybhai Rupani and a trustee and treasurer of Ram Janmabhumi Tirthkshetra Govinddevgiriji Maharaj at the event. Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Samiti Gujarat head Govindbhai Dholakia and Gujarat head of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dilip Trivedi  were also present.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj doing pujan of the Ram Mandir brick to be laid in the foundation on August 16, 1989.

Ishwarcharan Swami said: “In 1968, with Yogiji Maharaj, Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj, we went to the Ram Janmabhumi and chanted the dhun before the murti of Ram Lalla. Thereafter, Pramukh Swami Maharaj pilgrimaged many times to the Ram Janmabhumi. The prayers and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of devotees is now taking shape. With the building of this mandir, the nation’s pride and heritage will be revived and echo for countless generations to come.”

Govinddevgiriji Maharaj said, “The sacred journey for the Ram Mandir started from Somnath Mandir and can be regarded as the Gangotri of the Ram Mandir journey and that inspiration flows from the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. By building this Mandir, Ayodhya will be the cultural capital of the world and will awaken the sentiment of ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakan’ –the world is one family.”



Vijay Rupani said: “Many years ago, Pramukh Swami Maharaj performed pujan of the Ram Shila and gave his blessings. He and, now, Mahant Swami Maharaj, have continued to support and contribute to this Mandir. They have created magnificent Mandirs throughout the world. The Ram Mandir will benefit from their vast experience.”












