Bangladesh announces mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving from UK - EasternEye
An employee of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dhaka on June 25, 2020. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
BANGLADESH has announced mandatory institutional quarantine measures for passengers arriving from the UK in the wake of the ‘deadly new strain’ of the Covid-19 virus reported in Britain.



The Bangladesh high commission in London on Monday(4) said that passengers will be sent to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Besides, they will have to carry a ‘PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate’, an official statement said.

“As per the latest decisions taken by the government of Bangladesh, please be advised that in view of the latest Covid-19 situation in UK, in addition to a ‘PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate’, passengers coming to Bangladesh from UK-directly or through any intermediate points-will be sent to mandatory institutional quarantine,” it said.



“The quarantine rules should be strictly maintained. All physical contacts from relatives and visitors will be strictly prohibited to ensure safety of all.”

This temporary measure will remain effective untill 15 January 2021.

The high commission also published the list of government approved quarantine places in Sylhet and Dhaka.



For more details – http://caab.portal.gov.bd/








