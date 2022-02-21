Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Australian Faulkner leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row

By: Sarwar Alam

Australian bowler James Faulkner allegedly damaged a hotel chandelier before quitting Pakistan’s Twenty20 league at the weekend claiming he hadn’t been paid, claims that were refuted as “baseless” by the country’s cricket board.

Faulkner, a member of Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning team, had been playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Faulkner abruptly left the league and took to social media to claim that he’d been lied to by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and that his treatment had been a “disgrace”.

“I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments,” Faulkner said on Twitter.

“I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

“It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.

“But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position.”

The PCB and Quetta Gladiators issued a statement condemning what they called “baseless allegations of non-payment and mistreatment” and said Faulkner had received 70 per cent of his contracted fee in his British bank account in December last year.

“In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia,” said the PCB.

The PCB said they assured Faulkner the matter would be settled, but he departed on Saturday morning after allegedly throwing his bat and helmet into a hotel chandelier before heading to the airport.

“Prior to his departure, Mr Faulkner caused deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result had to pay damages to the hotel management,” said the PCB, who said that Faulkner would be banned from playing in any future PSL tournaments.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

