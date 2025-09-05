Skip to content
Asylum seeker convicted of sex assaults case that led to protests

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was convicted at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman.

Epping protests

The protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping triggered a series of demonstrations across the country during heightened tensions over immigration. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 05, 2025
AN ETHIOPIAN asylum seeker, whose arrest in July led to protests outside a hotel near London where he and other migrants were housed, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman.

The protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 20 miles (30 km) from London, triggered a series of demonstrations across the country during heightened tensions over immigration.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was convicted at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman. He was also found guilty of attempting to sexually assault the girl, inciting her to engage in sexual activity, and harassment.

"This was an incident which became a cause of deep concern for the local community," said prosecutor Rebecca Mundy.

ALSO READ: Government wins appeal over housing asylum seekers in hotel

Immigration has become the main political issue in Britain, overtaking concerns about the economy, with record numbers of asylum claims and migrant arrivals by small boats across the Channel.

Prosecutors said that on July 7 the girl had offered Kebatu pizza because he looked hungry. He then tried to kiss her, touched her thigh, said he wanted a baby with her and her friend, and invited them back to the hotel.

The next day, when the girl was in her school uniform, he again attempted to kiss her.

District Judge Christopher Williams said the girl’s evidence was consistent and he did not believe she or other witnesses fabricated their accounts.

Kebatu, who had moved to the Bell Hotel about a week before the incident, denied the charges, telling the court he was "not a wild animal".

ALSO READ: Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel

The asylum seeker said he was a teacher in Ethiopia and claimed the woman had given him her phone number and repeatedly invited him to her home.

His arrest sparked protests outside the hotel, some of which turned violent. The local council obtained a temporary injunction to prevent asylum seekers from being housed there, but it was overturned last week after a government appeal.

Opposition politicians accused prime minister Keir Starmer of prioritising migrants’ rights over those of local residents.

Government data shows that just over 32,000 migrants were housed in hotels across the UK as of the end of June. The government has said it will end the practice before the next election, scheduled for 2029.

(With inputs from agencies)

