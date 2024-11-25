Poll shows nearly two-thirds support assisted dying

The poll, conducted by Deltapoll, highlights strong public support for giving terminally ill adults the right to end their own lives through assisted dying.

Kim Leadbeater, (C), the Labour MP behind the proposed bill, joins campaigners in Parliament Square on October 16, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A NEW poll has revealed that nearly two-thirds of voters in the UK support legalising assisted dying, with 65 per cent of respondents backing the measure.

The findings come as MPs prepare to debate the issue, with growing calls for legislative changes.

The poll, conducted by Deltapoll, highlights strong public support for giving terminally ill adults the right to end their own lives through assisted dying.

Among those surveyed, support was consistent across different age groups and political affiliations, indicating broad agreement on the issue, reported The Times.

The survey also found that only 14 per cent of respondents opposed assisted dying, while 21 per cent were unsure.

Support was notably high among Liberal Democrat and Labour voters, with backing at 70 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively.

Conservative voters showed a slightly lower, yet still significant, 63 per cent approval rate, the newspaper reported.

Proponents argue that current laws, which prohibit assisted dying, force terminally ill patients to endure prolonged suffering or travel abroad for the procedure, often at great expense and emotional strain.

Critics, however, warn of potential risks, including coercion and the undermining of palliative care efforts.

The debate over assisted dying has gained momentum following several high-profile cases, including individuals who travelled to Switzerland to access the service.

Advocacy groups like Dignity in Dying continue to campaign for legislative changes, citing public opinion as a key driver for reform, reported The Times.