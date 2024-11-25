  • Monday, November 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Poll shows nearly two-thirds support assisted dying

The poll, conducted by Deltapoll, highlights strong public support for giving terminally ill adults the right to end their own lives through assisted dying.

Kim Leadbeater, (C), the Labour MP behind the proposed bill, joins campaigners in Parliament Square on October 16, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A NEW poll has revealed that nearly two-thirds of voters in the UK support legalising assisted dying, with 65 per cent of respondents backing the measure.

The findings come as MPs prepare to debate the issue, with growing calls for legislative changes.

The poll, conducted by Deltapoll, highlights strong public support for giving terminally ill adults the right to end their own lives through assisted dying.

Among those surveyed, support was consistent across different age groups and political affiliations, indicating broad agreement on the issue, reported The Times.

The survey also found that only 14 per cent of respondents opposed assisted dying, while 21 per cent were unsure.

Support was notably high among Liberal Democrat and Labour voters, with backing at 70 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively.

Conservative voters showed a slightly lower, yet still significant, 63 per cent approval rate, the newspaper reported.

Proponents argue that current laws, which prohibit assisted dying, force terminally ill patients to endure prolonged suffering or travel abroad for the procedure, often at great expense and emotional strain.

Critics, however, warn of potential risks, including coercion and the undermining of palliative care efforts.

The debate over assisted dying has gained momentum following several high-profile cases, including individuals who travelled to Switzerland to access the service.

Advocacy groups like Dignity in Dying continue to campaign for legislative changes, citing public opinion as a key driver for reform, reported The Times.

Related Stories
News

Falconer criticises Shabana Mahmood over opposition to assisted dying bill
News

Petition for fresh general election crosses 2 million signatures
News

Four dead, travel disrupted as Storm Bert’s impact continues
UK

Spiking to become criminal offence under Starmer plan
News

Shabana Mahmood opposes assisted dying bill ahead of Commons vote
News

Modi’s BJP-led alliance sweeps Maharashtra, India’s richest state
News

Sectarian violence in northwestern Pakistan leaves 82 dead
News

Storm Bert causes travel disruptions, power outages in UK and Ireland
UK

Mishal Husain to quit BBC Radio’s flagship show
UK

Manchester Arena victims’ lawsuit against MI5 fails
News

Sara Sharif: Defence lawyer condemns father’s actions
News

Family pays tribute to Brella: ‘You are still with us in our hearts’
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Assisted dying bill Poll shows nearly two-thirds support assisted dying
Chandni Raina India rejects $300 bn climate finance target at COP29
The Snowman Birmingham Rep’s The Snowman returns to Peacock Theatre
Lord Falconer Falconer criticises Shabana Mahmood over opposition to assisted dying bill
Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant becomes IPL’s most expensive player at £2.54 million
UK voting Petition for fresh general election crosses 2 million signatures