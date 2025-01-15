Skip to content
Asian nurse stabbed in Manchester hospital, suspect charged

Achamma Cherian was stabbed with a pair of scissors while on a night shift

Asian nurse stabbed in Manchester hospital, suspect charged

Achamma Cherian (Photo: X)

Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas Jan 15, 2025
AN Indian nurse is battling “life-changing injuries" after she was stabbed with a pair of scissors while on a night shift at the Royal Oldham Hospital’s Acute Medical Unit in Greater Manchester, north-west England.

The nurse, named at Manchester Magistrates’ Court as Achamma Cherian, was attacked on Saturday (11) night following which 37-year-old Rumon Haque was arrested.

The Greater Manchester Police said Haque was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article on Tuesday (14), when he was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court next month.

“The victim, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment. Her injuries are believed to be life changing,” a police statement said.

“Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time. We continue to work closely with our NHS (National Health Service) colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident,” said detective superintendent Matt Walker from the Oldham district of Greater Manchester Police.

Earlier the police force said the nurse suffered serious injuries when a member of the public attacked her and that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition,” said detective sergeant Craig Roters in the immediate aftermath over the weekend.

Health secretary Wes Streeting took to social media to express his shock: “My thoughts are with the nurse and her loved ones following this horrific attack at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

"Nurses are the backbone of our NHS and should be able to care for patients without fear of violence. We're in touch with the Trust and will update further as we can."

Heather Caudle, the chief nursing officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust which runs the hospital, said they were “incredibly shocked and saddened” by the incident.

“Our focus is on supporting the colleague involved and their family. Our thoughts are also with colleagues and patients who were there at the time of the incident and for whom this has been distressing and frightening. We will continue to support Greater Manchester Police with their inquiries,” she said, adding that services at the Royal Oldham Hospital remain open.

(PTI)

