Highlights

Historic social media posts attributed to Ashley Cain have resurfaced following a newspaper investigation.

The posts reportedly included terms such as "slags", "bitches", "sluts" and other offensive language directed at women.

The BBC said it expects the highest standards of behaviour from those it works with and is reviewing the information.

Cain's X account has been removed, and he has been approached for comment.

Television presenter Ashley Cain is facing criticism after historic social media posts in which he allegedly referred to women using offensive and misogynistic language resurfaced online.

The posts, first highlighted by a newspaper investigation, reportedly show the former footballer and reality television personality using terms including "slags", "bitches", "sluts" and "psychos" in messages directed at women. Some posts also reportedly contained jokes about violence towards women.

The revelations have prompted scrutiny of Cain, who currently fronts the BBC Three documentary series Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone.

BBC reviews allegations

Responding to the reports, the BBC said it expects high standards of behaviour from everyone it works with and takes allegations seriously when they are brought to its attention.

The broadcaster said it would carefully consider the information but declined to comment further.

BBC News reported that the corporation was previously unaware of the posts and has asked the independent production companies involved in Cain's programmes to review the social media checks carried out before he was hired.

Posts resurface years later

According to reports, some of the comments date back more than a decade and were published on Cain's former X account, which has since been removed.

One post reportedly targeted a female user during an online exchange, while others referred to women appearing on reality television programmes.

The language used in the posts has drawn criticism for being sexist and misogynistic, with questions raised about how the remarks escaped attention despite Cain's growing public profile.

The controversy has also renewed attention on comments Cain made during a past panel discussion on relationships and respect.

During the exchange, he argued that respect should be mutual and suggested that personal conduct influenced how people were treated by others.

When challenged about how he would react if a man treated his sister disrespectfully, Cain said he would like to think she had been raised differently from some of the women he had dated.

From football to television

Cain began his career as a footballer with Coventry City before moving into reality television through appearances on Ex on the Beach and MTV's The Challenge.

In recent years, he has built a large online following and established himself as a television presenter. His BBC Three series Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone follows him as he travels to some of the world's most dangerous locations, speaking to young men living on the fringes of society.

The programme has proved successful enough to secure a second season, which has already been filmed but has yet to be scheduled for broadcast.

The controversy comes as Cain's profile continues to grow, shifting attention from his television work to questions surrounding his past online activity and the standards expected of public figures.