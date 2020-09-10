Ashi Singh answers all the questions

POPULAR STAR IS PUT IN THE HOT SEAT BY FANS AND GIVES HER MOST REVEALING INTERVIEW

by ASJAD NAZIR

POPULAR actress Ashi Singh made a return to television recently in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The talented young actress has taken over the role of Yasmine and has been impressing audiences with her magical presence in SAB TV’s fantasy series. She is enjoying the new small screen challenge and is seeing her already strong fan base grow even more. That close connection to fans, combined with a natural talent, is enabling the rapidly rising star to shine brightly on the small screen and entertain millions around the world.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye got some of Ashi Singh’s most dedicated fans on Twitter to put her in the hot seat with some searching questions and she was more than happy to answer, speaking about a whole array of subjects from positivity to performing perfectly in a drama serial.

@Aditidhiman18: What’s the one thing that keeps you motivated always?

It is not just one thing, actually. There are lot of things that keep me motivated, but If I have to choose just one thing then I would say my ‘greed’ for the love I receive from my fans. (Smiles) I want more and more.

@Rrj99963851: How difficult was it for you to play Yasmine’s character without any special training or workshops?

It was and is still very difficult for me. I had never held a sword before in my life and in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, I have to do it. I did everything which I haven’t done before, and I am still trying to learn as much as I can, but enjoying the challenge.

@AshiSinghFC1: First of all, I wanted to let you know that you are doing great as Yasmine. So, how different is acting for a fantasy show and what are the challenges you face during shooting because of the pandemic?

Thank you for the compliment. It is an extremely different experience for me, as here, I have to use my imagination more than my experience. Things are unreal and we have to act as if they are all real. It is not just different but difficult too, and yes, the pandemic makes it more stressful and scary. The biggest challenge I am facing because of Covid-19 is not just to concentrate on scenes, my performance and the character, but also focus on social distancing, wearing masks and sanitisation. Keeping so many things together in mind is quite difficult.

@4shiSingh: What do your family and friends think of Yasmine and all the action scenes you’re doing?

I have been really busy since I started shooting for Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, so couldn’t talk to my friends in detail, but yes, they are happy for me and my family is proud of me. They feel that I am doing better day by day.

@SuvrasmitaRout: When a character has already been played by another actor, the audience accepts them in a certain way. How difficult is it for you to match the viewer’s expectations that an old actor has already set with Yasmine? And how much freedom is there for you to do it your own way?

Yes, that is true. I didn’t try to play this character in a similar way. In fact, I tried to play it differently as much as I could because I want the public to accept me as Yasmine, and yes, I have been given freedom to do it in my own way.

@Chandnihoney3: Will you ever be part of a web series, if so, then what kind of stories and characters would you prefer?

Yes, I would like to be part of a web series, if I get a chance, for sure. I would really like to play a strong character, which would have its own journey in the story and not just be some sort of eye-candy.

@DhillonS4m: What have you learnt about yourself since you became a famous celebrity?

I have learnt one thing in general, which is that patience is the key to success. It’s very important to have patience along with hard work. Positive habits and mind set is what keeps you going.

@Dips13532950: Ashi, in future, what types of projects would you want to do because we all fans know that you really like very challenging roles?

Yes, you gave the answer yourself in the question. I want to do roles that are challenging and different, which is what I am kind of doing right now in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

@KavyaB6772800: Apart from shoots and acting, an actor has to face various challenges being a part of the acting industry. As a young actress, what are the toughest challenges you have faced so far and how did you deal with them?

For some people it might be strange, but the toughest challenge for me has been trying to ignore people who call themselves my fans and send ridiculous messages to my friends and family, and abuse them. I am still trying to deal with it.

@Paru86menon: What keeps you going and focused even on bad days or when there is negativity around?

I think it’s my promise to myself, which I can’t break. I have to keep going no matter what. I want to grow every single day of my life and to do so, I have no other option but to ignore all the negativity around me and stay focused on my work.

@Lakshmi81034070: You can find something good even in a bad situation. How do your remain so positive in every situation?

I can do that because I believe that ‘all is in your mind’. I try to train my mind to remain as positive as it can be because if your mind is in peace then you tend to neglect all the negativity that may come your way.

@Rownak28: Would you please share your workout and diet routine with us?

Yes sure! I will share it in detail very soon, but it’s not mandatory that what works for me would also work for you. So, it is best to study yourself a bit and choose a plan that suits you.

@SLalindri: Would you play a negative role in the future?

Yes, of course, I would. That would be very challenging and exciting for me.

@Sonali14082869: Do you have a self-assessment on both the personal and professional front? If yes, then what according to you is your standout quality as an actor that sets you apart?

I never thought about it actually because I have never compared myself with anyone, so maybe this would be my standout quality –that I want to be the best version of myself and not to be better than anyone or to be like anyone else.

@unconditionsoul: How do you prioritise things if they are equally important?

By God’s grace, I never got stuck in that situation yet. I always had one thing that was more important than the other, so I chose where I am needed and not just wanted.

@vedisha12: You informed us about joining a dance class, but couldn’t continue due to Covid-19. So, which is your favourite dance form and do you have any plans to join a class?

My favourite dance form is Bollywood, but I would love to learn other dance forms as well, especially salsa and belly dance. Dance classes are not open yet, so I can’t tell you anything about that.

@brightviolette: As these are uncertain times and also, considering this is an unpredictable profession, have you thought about venturing into some sort of an alternate profession alongside acting, five to 10 years down the road?

Yes, it is true this is an uncertain and unpredictable profession, but as of now, I just know I’ll do something side by side to it, but I haven’t thought about that yet.

@ammuvidya95: What type of role would you like to do in the future?

I haven’t really thought about that, so there is nothing specific. I really want to play different characters and take on roles which will eventually help me grow as an actor and as a person.

@ashdeepmylove: How do you feel being a celebrity and what changes have happened in your life because of it?

I feel good because this is something I always aspired to be and worked for the same. The major change is that I became more responsible and humble as a human being. Now I feel it’s my responsibility to not influence anyone in a bad way.