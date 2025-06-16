Arun Srinivas steps up as Meta’s Managing Director for India

Meta has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director and Head of its India operations. He will assume the role from 1 July 2025, reporting to Sandhya Devanathan, who was recently promoted to oversee Meta's operations in both India and South East Asia.
Expanded role for Srinivas
In his new position, Srinivas will be responsible for aligning Meta’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities to better serve partners and clients across India. His focus will include strengthening strategic relationships with advertisers, developers, and brands, as well as continuing to support Meta’s long-term growth in the region.
Srinivas will lead efforts to drive the company’s India charter and will play a key role in supporting initiatives around Reels, AI, and messaging services, which are key strategic priorities for the tech giant in the country.
Background and previous experience
Srinivas is currently the Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, a position he has held since joining the company in 2020. In that role, he has worked with many of India’s top advertisers and agency partners, contributing to Meta’s growth in the region.
An alumnus of IIM Kolkata, Srinivas brings nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing. He has held senior roles at Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital.
Leadership comments
Commenting on the appointment, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President for India and South East Asia, said:
“Arun’s track record in building high-performing teams and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in India.”
Meta considers India a key growth market and continues to focus on expanding its presence through innovations in AI, Reels, and WhatsApp.