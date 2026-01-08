Skip to content
ArcelorMittal, EDF seal 18-year nuclear power supply deal in France

Agreement builds on 2024 letter of intent and marks a major milestone in ArcelorMittal’s long-term energy and decarbonisation strategy in France

ArcelorMittal

Ashya Rose
Jan 08, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights

  • EDF to allocate part of its nuclear fleet capacity to ArcelorMittal for 18 years.
  • First electricity deliveries began on 1 January 2026.
  • Deal supports low-carbon steel production, competitiveness and energy sovereignty.
ArcelorMittal and EDF have signed a Nuclear Power Production Allocation Contract (CAPN) to secure a long-term supply of low-carbon electricity for ArcelorMittal’s sites in France.
The agreement was signed on 26 December 2025 and represents a significant step in the steelmaker’s energy strategy in the country.

Under the contract, EDF will allocate a share of the capacity of its operating nuclear fleet to ArcelorMittal for a period of 18 years.

The arrangement follows a letter of intent signed by the two companies in January 2024 and aims to provide stable, competitive and low-carbon electricity to support industrial operations.

The first electricity deliveries under the contract began on 1 January 2026.

The agreement is designed to help ArcelorMittal strengthen the long-term competitiveness of its French steel production while supporting broader decarbonisation goals.

Reiner Blaschek, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products, welcomed the signing of the contract, describing it as an important milestone for the group’s French operations.

He said the agreement would allow ArcelorMittal to supply its sites with low-carbon electricity over the long term, supporting the future competitiveness of steel produced in France.

EDF also highlighted the strategic importance of the deal. Béatrice Bigois, executive director in charge of the Customers, Services and Territories Division at EDF Group, said the contract demonstrated EDF’s commitment to providing industrial players with low-carbon, competitive electricity available over the long term.

She added that supporting ArcelorMittal, a key player in steel production, would contribute to the decarbonisation of industry and strengthen France’s energy sovereignty.

edflow carbon electricitynuclear energysteel industryarcelormittal

