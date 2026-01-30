BBC's The Apprentice candidate Rajan Gill takes hometown ambition into the boardroom

Highlights

From Medway to the boardroom

A Medway-based entrepreneur preparing to step into the spotlight on The Apprentice says he hopes to do his hometown proud as he competes for Lord Alan Sugar’s investment.

Rajan Gill, a pharmaceuticals specialist by background, will feature on the BBC series as he bids to secure backing for his company, which installs televisions and builds bespoke media walls, largely aimed at new-build homes.

Gill said his career has spanned both office work and hands-on labour, giving him an understanding of “the boardroom and the physical graft”.

“I was born and raised in Medway. All my family are here,” he said. “To be able to represent Kent and Medway itself is just mind-blowing.”

Balancing graft with ambition

Gill spent around six or seven years working in pharmaceuticals, but during that time began mounting televisions in the evenings.

“It started off as a side hustle,” he said.

As demand grew, he reached a point where he could leave his nine-to-five job behind and focus on the business full time, describing the move as “really, really exciting”.

He added that customers are often wary about fixing heavy equipment to plasterboard walls, but said the process is safe when done with the right materials and expertise.

A pitch built on new homes

Gill’s proposal to Lord Sugar centres on the scale of housebuilding across the UK, with more than 200,000 new homes constructed each year.

He described this as a “fantastic opportunity”, arguing that early investment could help dominate a growing market.

“So many people are struggling with things like this, and I am offering the answer,” he said, adding that he hopes to avoid “making too much of a fool” of himself along the way.