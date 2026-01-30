Apple revenue soars 16 per cent as iPhone 17 sales hit all-time high

Highlights

iPhone sales hit all-time high in final quarter of last year, exceeding Apple's expectations.

Revenue jumped 16 per cent to $144bn, while company struggles to meet "very high" customer demand.

Apple Watch and Mac sales declined, as firm pursues Google Gemini partnership for AI upgrades.

Apple reported record-breaking iPhone sales and its strongest revenue growth in four years, though the tech giant now faces supply constraints to meet overwhelming customer demand.

The company's revenue climbed 16 per cent to $144bn (£82.5bn) in the final three months of last year compared to the same period in 2023, marking the most robust growth since 2021.

The surge was powered by the new iPhone 17 range, with particularly strong performance in China, Europe, the Americas and Japan.

Chief executive Tim Cook told financial analysts the firm was in "supply chase mode" due to exceptional demand.

"To meet a very high level of customer demand, we're currently constrained," Cook said, adding that iPhone 17 sales "exceeded our expectations, to say the least." India achieved a quarterly sales record for the region.

Mixed product performance

However, not all Apple products enjoyed similar success. Sales of wearables and accessories, including Apple Watch and AirPods, dropped roughly 3 per cent.

Mac computer sales fell just over 7 per cent during the quarter. Apple plans to invest $16bn in the coming fiscal year on business expansion, including retail stores and infrastructure.

This spending appears conservative compared to Microsoft's $37bn capital expenditure in its most recent quarter alone, primarily focused on AI projects.

Microsoft's stock dropped 10 per cent on Thursday following its quarterly results, its biggest single day fall since 2020 as investors questioned heavy AI spending without proportional revenue growth.

AI strategy unfolds

Cook declined to provide details on Apple's recently announced partnership with Google, whereby Google's Gemini artificial intelligence will underpin future Apple AI models and Siri upgrades.

Anna MacDonald, investment manager at Aubrey, suggested Apple's cautious AI approach reflects its brand values.

"Apple products, including the packaging, should represent a 'pleasurable, perfect experience'," she told the BBC, noting that ChatGPT's "stumbling" responses are "un-Apple-like."

However, analyst Jacob Bourne from Emarketer warned Apple's smartphone dominance is "perhaps more uncertain than ever."

He stated the company "has to make the most of its Google Gemini partnership to deliver Siri upgrades that make consumer voice AI relevant, seamless, and monetisible."