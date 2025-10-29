Skip to content
AMG team meets BAPS head priest during Hindu New Year celebrations

(From left) Jaimin K Solanki (Investment Manager), Aditya K Solanki (Chief Operating Officer), Pujya Prabuddh Muni Swami (BAPS Neasden), Pujya Yogvivek Swami, Kalpesh R Solanki (Group Managing Editor), Shailesh R Solanki (Executive Editor), Jaynatibhai C Solanki (Advertising Director), and Ravi Karia

Kamal Rao
By Kamal RaoOct 29, 2025
Kamal Rao
Members of the Asian Media Group (AMG) management team met Pujya Yogvivek Swami, head priest of BAPS, during Hindu New Year celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden on Wednesday (22).

During the meeting, Pujya Yogvivek Swami fondly recalled the late Shri Ramniklal Solanki, founder of Garavi Gujarat and AMG, praising his contribution to preserving Gujarati culture and language in the UK. He also acknowledged the ongoing role of Garavi Gujarat, Eastern Eye and other AMG publications in championing Gujarati heritage, community values, business success and the arts among the British diaspora.

Pujya Yogvivek Swami offered his blessings to the AMG team and wished them continued success in their service to the community.

