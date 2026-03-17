Akshaya Patra marks 25 years, serves 5 billionth meal at Rashtrapati Bhavan

THE AKSHAYA PATRA FOUNDATION marked 25 years of operations and the milestone of serving five billion meals at an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday (17).

India’s president Droupadi Murmu attended as chief guest and served the organisation’s five billionth meal.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the guest of honour.

The foundation is an implementing partner of the government of India’s PM POSHAN scheme and provides meals to 2.35 million children across 78 locations in 16 states and three union territories. It aims to reach three million children daily by 2030.

The theme of the programme was ‘Suposhit and Sushikshit Bharat for Viksit Bharat’, focusing on child nutrition and education. Akshaya Patra Foundation

The event was also attended by the foundation’s founders, Madhu Pandit Dasa and Chanchalapathi Dasa, along with trustees, government officials, partners, donors and beneficiaries, including students, parents and teachers from government schools.

The theme of the programme was ‘Suposhit and Sushikshit Bharat for Viksit Bharat’, focusing on child nutrition and education.

Murmu said, “Serving five billion meals in advancement of educational objectives is a remarkable achievement of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.”

“A safe and bright future for our children is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a shared responsibility of us all. We must ensure that every child receives quality education, nutritious food, good health, and a clean and safe environment,” the president added.

President Murmu said, “Serving five billion meals in advancement of educational objectives is a remarkable achievement of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.” Akshaya Patra Foundation

Murmu said education “serves as an effective medium for transformation and empowerment.

“Children are not merely beneficiaries of the free meal programme. They are the architects of the nation’s bright future,” she said.

Pradhan paid his respects to ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada and said his inspiration gave rise to this selfless food distribution initiative.

“Across 16 states and over 25,000 schools, you are providing nutritious meals to 2.35 million children every day. Unless our children and youth are well nourished, India cannot fully realise its potential,” he said.

“Viksit Bharat by 2047 will only be possible when every child in the country is well fed and every child stays in school,” Pradhan added.

Madhu Pandit Dasa said, “As we commemorate Akshaya Patra’s 25 years of service to humanity and the milestone of serving 5 billion meals, we reiterate our commitment to work towards Srila Prabhupada’s noble vision that no one should ever go hungry.”

The foundation began its operations in Bengaluru in 2000 and reached one billion meals in 12 years. Akshaya Patra Foundation

He said the programme would continue to expand to reach more children.

Chanchalapathi Dasa said, “It is a joyous occasion for Akshaya Patra as we have reached a significant milestone of serving five billion cumulative meals in our 25-year journey.”

He said the organisation would continue working with government and partners to support child nutrition and education.

The foundation began its operations in Bengaluru in 2000 and expanded to multiple states. It reached one billion meals in 12 years. The second billion meal was served in 2016, the third in 2019 and the fourth in 2024 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The organisation operates through a public-private partnership model with the government of India, state governments and other partners to provide mid-day meals in government and government-aided schools.