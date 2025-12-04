Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commands the room in black as she recalls Miss World questions on India’s old stereotypes

Highlights:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revisits her 1994 Miss World experience at Red Sea Film Festival

Says many questions about India then came from “less informed” views

Shares memories of handling assumptions about education, geography, and stereotypes

Reaffirms that Miss World gave her a platform to contribute beyond the crown

At the Red Sea Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went back to her Miss World 1994 moment. She spoke plainly about how that win still follows her, even in rooms like this one, where she is often asked again about India and what it meant to represent it at 21. The session also touched on how she faced “less informed” questions about the country at the time, a reminder of the gap between India’s reality and the world’s dated ideas.

Questions from Miss World 1994

Rai Bachchan said the pageant opened her eyes to how people abroad viewed India in the mid-90s. She recalled being surprised at how little many knew about the country and how often she was asked about clichés.

She spoke of questions about whether India was still a land of “tigers and snake charmers”. Some wanted clarity on the education system. Others asked basic queries about the country’s geography. She said those questions back then showed her how little many people knew about Indian women and how they lived. It stayed with her.

It was one of her first public roles, and she said it taught her quickly what it means when one person becomes the only Indian in the room. She was 21 then and said the weight of it was clear even before she stepped into films.





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan beyond the crown

Rai Bachchan said she valued the pageant’s motto, “Beauty with a Purpose”. She saw the title as a tool, a megaphone, as she put it, that let her speak to larger groups and support causes over time. She added that change is rarely quick. It works when done with others, and the crown simply gave her access to more people.

She continues her work with long-standing partners such as L’Oréal Paris, appearing this year in campaigns that address street harassment and bystander awareness. She said such projects allow her to keep using her platform in a practical way.





Fans react

She walked on stage in a black gown, and the room lifted at once. She greeted the room with “hello, namaste, assalamu alaikum”. People called out her name and waved phones in the air. She replied with a mix of warmth and quick, simple answers, saying she was moved by the crowd’s enthusiasm.