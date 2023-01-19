Website Logo
  Thursday, January 19, 2023
Air India Pee-gate: Accused Shankar Mishra banned for 4 months by airlines

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Accused Shankar Mishra at Police custody after being arrested from Bengaluru in the Air India passenger urinating case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Air India banned Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elder woman mid-way on an Air India flight for four months, an Air India official told ANI on Thursday.

Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi police from Bengaluru on January 6, 2023.

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo also terminated its employee Shankar Mishra after the entire incident.

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” the company said in a statement.

In the bail plea Shankar Mishra stated that he will continue to be cooperative with the police in the future as well and cooperate in the investigation in any manner or form required. The scene of the crime i.e., the aircraft is already vitiated.

The applicant, having willingly submitted to the Inquiry Committee despite facing the risk of being put on a no-fly list and having sought to settle the matter amicably with the lady, is unlikely to abscond or be a flightrisk and categorically submits to comply with any directions or conditions imposed upon him by this Court.

The applicant submits that no purpose would be served by continual incarceration, considering the fact that the Applicant submits that he intends to cooperate with the police in this investigation.

– ANI

