Air India schedules 58 West Asia flights despite rising airspace restrictions

Air India and Air India Express plan 58 flights to and from West Asia on March 11.

Airlines are adjusting schedules due to regional airspace restrictions.

Extra non-scheduled flights to the UAE depend on slot availability and approvals.

Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express are continuing operations between India and West Asia, though in a more cautious and calibrated manner as tensions in the region remain high.

The two carriers together planned to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia on March 11, according to a statement from Air India. The move comes as airlines across the region rethink schedules and routes due to airspace restrictions linked to the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Despite the uncertain situation, the Tata Group-owned airline said services to key Gulf destinations such as Jeddah and Muscat would continue. The airline is attempting to maintain connectivity while closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation.

Key Gulf routes remain active

Air India is operating eight flights to and from Jeddah, including round-trip services from Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, Air India Express is running round-trip flights from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah.

Muscat continues to see a steady schedule as well. Air India Express has lined up multiple services to the Omani capital, including round-trip flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli. Kochi alone is expected to see two round-trip flights to Muscat.

The airlines are also planning a set of additional services beyond the regular timetable. In total, 36 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights could operate between India and the United Arab Emirates, depending on slot availability and other operational conditions at departure points.

Extra flights subject to approvals

The additional flights are not guaranteed and will depend on regulatory clearances and airport slot availability. Air India said the services are being operated only after receiving the required permissions from both Indian authorities and local regulators in the destination countries.

Airlines worldwide have been closely watching developments in West Asia, as even limited airspace closures can disrupt flight paths, increase travel time and push up operating costs.

For now, Indian carriers appear to be maintaining a delicate balance — keeping essential routes open while staying prepared to adjust operations if the situation in the region worsens.