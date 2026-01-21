AI will create jobs for electricians and plumbers, says Nvidia CEO

AI infrastructure is driving demand for skilled trade workers, Nvidia chief says.

Data centres are creating construction and factory jobs across the US.

Manual roles seen as less exposed to automation, for now.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is creating fresh demand for plumbers, electricians and construction workers, according to the head of Nvidia. Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, chief executive Jensen Huang said the AI boom is fuelling a surge in manual labour as companies race to build data centres and chip facilities.

In a public conversation with Larry Fink, Huang described the current phase as the “largest infrastructure buildout in human history”, reportedly adding that it would generate a wide range of trade-based jobs. He pointed to roles such as plumbing, electrical work, steel fabrication and general construction as central to the expansion.

Building the AI backbone



Huang said demand for workers involved in constructing chip factories, computer facilities and so-called AI factories is rising sharply, particularly in the US. In some cases, wages for these roles have almost doubled, he reportedly told the audience in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Huang, the shortage of skilled workers has pushed pay for some construction and factory jobs into six-figure territory, quoted in a news report. He added that these opportunities do not require advanced academic qualifications, arguing that people should be able to earn a good living without needing a PhD in computer science.

Jobs debate continues

The impact of AI on jobs has been a recurring theme at Davos this year. While concerns persist that automation could replace large numbers of workers, Huang has consistently pushed back against the idea that AI will be a mass job killer. He has previously cited radiology as an example, saying that although AI has automated certain tasks, employment in the field has continued to grow.

Similar views have been expressed by Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the “Godfather of AI”. Hinton has suggested that manual labour may be safer from AI disruption, at least in the near term, because machines still struggle with physical dexterity.

At Davos, Huang reportedly echoed that sentiment, suggesting that while AI reshapes office work, it is also creating new demand for people who physically build and maintain the infrastructure behind the technology.