Ahaan Panday’s birthday post for Aneet Padda reveals a side of the 'Saiyaara' star fans rarely see

Highlights

Ahaan Panday shared previously unseen photos of Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda to mark her 24th birthday.

The actor described Aneet as a “gift to the cosmos” in a heartfelt Instagram message.

The photos capture the actress in carefree moments, offering a glimpse of her playful side.

Ahaan Panday marked Aneet Padda’s 24th birthday on 14 October by sharing a collection of previously unseen photos of his Saiyaara co-star on Instagram.

Alongside the pictures, Ahaan posted a heartfelt message praising Aneet and wishing her well. The tribute comes after the pair attracted attention for their on-screen chemistry in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, which was released earlier this year.

Ahaan Panday’s heartfelt birthday message

In his birthday note, Ahaan described Aneet as a “gift to the cosmos” and praised the happiness she brings to those around her.

“You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust,” he wrote.

He went on to wish her a life filled with kindness and happiness, adding: “I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it.”

Ahaan ended the message by reminding Aneet of the positive impact she has on others and wishing her a happy birthday.

The accompanying photo carousel offers glimpses of Aneet away from the spotlight, capturing carefree moments in which she appears content and enjoys the little things in life.

From Saiyaara to her growing screen career

Aneet made her acting debut in the 2022 direct-to-digital film Salaam Venky. She later appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry before making her big-screen debut in Saiyaara.

The romantic drama brought Aneet and Ahaan together on screen, with their chemistry becoming a major talking point following the film’s release. Both actors also received IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards for their performances.

Aneet was most recently seen in Hunkkaar, a courtroom drama directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, which is streaming on JioHotstar.

Ahaan’s birthday tribute offers fans another glimpse of the bond between the Saiyaara co-stars, this time through a personal message and a collection of photographs celebrating Aneet’s special day.