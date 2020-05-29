After ‘fact-check’ row, Twitter flags Trump post as ‘glorifying violence’

TWITTER has flagged a post by Donald Trump on the unrest in Minneapolis as “glorifying violence”, saying the tweet violated its rules but would not be removed.

The US president had tweeted that the military was being sent in to the embattled midwestern city as authorities there struggle to control unrest over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” Trump wrote in reference to how law enforcement would deal with the incident.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the social media giant said on Friday (29).

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The move comes after two of the president’s tweets on mail-in voting had fact-check appended to them this week, sparking a furious reaction from Trump and his right-wing surrogates. The president went on to warn Twitter of “big action”.

On Thursday, Trump signed an order to strip social media giants like Twitter of legal immunity for content on their platforms in a move slammed by his critics as a legally dubious act of political revenge. The executive order calls on government regulators to evaluate if online platforms should be eligible for liability protection for content posted by their millions of users.