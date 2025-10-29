Skip to content
Afghan asylum seeker arrested over fatal west London stabbing

Suspect entered UK illegally in 2020 and was granted asylum two years later

Police arrested the 22-year-old suspect minutes after the attack (Photo for representation: iStock)

Pramod Thomas
Pramod ThomasOct 29, 2025
AN AFGHAN asylum seeker has been arrested after a dog walker was killed trying to stop a knife attack in west London on Monday (27) evening.

Wayne Broadhurst, 49, died at the scene in Uxbridge after paramedics tried to save his life. A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries and a 14-year-old boy was also hurt, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police arrested the 22-year-old suspect minutes after the attack. He was tasered and detained after officers shouted "drop the knife" and "get on the floor", according to footage posted online.

The Metropolitan Police described the mass stabbing, which took place shortly before 5pm, as a "shocking, senseless act of violence".

Chief superintendent Jill Horsfall said, "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time."

The attack is not being treated as terrorism, and detectives are working to establish the relationship between the suspect and the three victims, police said.

Neighbours claimed Broadhurst, who was well known in the community, was killed after he tried to stop the attack on the other two victims.

According to residents, a fight had broken out involving the suspect, who was allegedly living as a lodger in the home of the 45-year-old for the past six months. Eyewitnesses claimed the suspect chased two victims out of the house before Broadhurst intervened.

Luis Buckland, 19, who lives nearby, said he came home from work on Monday evening and heard police officers shouting: "Taser, Taser, get on the floor."

"He was on the floor with two officers on him. It is a shock. [The victim] was walking his own dog minding his own business. Who would have thought taking his dog out for a walk that it would be the last time leaving his house?," he was quoted as saying.

Matt Houston, 45, who lives nearby, said, "I used to walk my dog and see him in passing. He was a nice guy. I knew his girlfriend."

Another neighbour said Broadhurst was the last person you would think would be attacked, adding: "He's a bin man so you only see him in the early morning and the evenings."

The Home Office confirmed the suspect entered the UK illegally on a lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum in 2022. He was not living in a hotel or other accommodation provided by the authorities at the time of the attack.

A Home Office spokesman said, "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those impacted by this horrific incident. We are receiving regular updates from the Metropolitan Police. The priority must now be for the police to investigate so those responsible can be brought to justice."

Horsfall urged members of the public not to speculate on social media about the attack. "We ask that you rely on us for information, and that you do not share sensitive footage," she said.

Following the incident, more than 100 people gathered near the scene for a vigil on Monday evening. The crowd, which included children in prams and pensioners, walked towards the police cordon where they lit candles and left flowers.

