Website Logo
  • Monday, September 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041

News

4 Pakistani security men killed in Balochistan attack

A file photo of security personnel examining the site of a blast after a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up near a checkpoint in the southwestern city of Quetta on September 5, 2021. (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AT LEAST four security personnel were killed and two others injured in a blast targeting Pakistan’s paramilitary forces in the country’s Balochistan province, an official said on Sunday (26).

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

A vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) was attacked in the Khosat area of Harnai district on Saturday (25), according to the Dawn newspaper.

The FC soldiers were patrolling when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device, resulting in the death of four soldiers and injuries to two officers.

Security forces rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Balochistan has been witnessing a spate of low-level violence for years. On Friday (24), two security personnel were killed and five others injured in an attack in Awaran district of the province.

In 2019, the United States designated the BLA, which is fighting the Pakistani rule in Balochistan province, as a terrorist organisation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
New anti-viral nasal spray cuts the chance of catching Covid
News
EG caps fuel sale at £30 per person amid panic buying
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s founder Jinnah’s statue destroyed in Balochistan blast
INDIA
Cyclone Gulab: Two reported dead in eastern India
News
People evacuated as cyclone Gulab bears down on eastern India
News
“I think it destroyed him,” says daughter of fraud victim as MPs launch attack on…
News
Worker crisis: Britain to issue 10,500 temporary visas
WORLD
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ right to education
News
India to export 8m Covid-19 jabs in October
News
Sabina Nessa murder: Third man arrested in ‘significant development’
INDIA
Modi meets Biden; discusses Indo-Pacific, climate and Covid
News
UK police release suspect under investigation over murder of Sabina Nessa
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Amir Khan claims he was ‘picked on’ when removed from…
4 Pakistani security men killed in Balochistan attack
New anti-viral nasal spray cuts the chance of catching Covid
New York court allows Cairn to settle dispute with India
Where will be Sensex in next five years?
EG caps fuel sale at £30 per person amid panic…