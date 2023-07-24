Website Logo
  • Monday, July 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

17 dead as bus plunges into pond in Bangladesh

The bus, identified as ‘Bashar Smrity Paribahan,’ was carrying approximately 60-70 passengers at the time of the incident

Efforts to recover the victims involved the rescue of 17 bodies by divers, while a police crane worked to retrieve the submerged bus from the water-filled pond – Image Credit: India Today

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A bus plunged into a roadside pond in the Chhatrakanda area in Bangladesh’s Jhalakathi Sadar district on Saturday (22), resulting in 17 fatalities and more than a dozen injured.

Among the fatalities were seven minors and five women.

The unfortunate incident occurred as the bus was en route from Bhandari to Barishal.

Efforts to recover the victims involved the rescue of 17 bodies by divers, while a police crane worked to retrieve the submerged bus from the water-filled pond, which had been affected by heavy monsoon rains.

According to Officer-in-Charge Nasir Uddin from Jhalakathi Sadar police station, the accident happened around 9.55 am when the bus lost control near the local union parishad office while giving way to an auto rickshaw, India Today reported.

Around 35 passengers sustained injuries and were immediately transported to Jhalakathi District Hospital for medical assistance.

The bus, identified as ‘Bashar Smrity Paribahan,’ was carrying approximately 60-70 passengers at the time of the incident, locals said.

Among the casualties, 13 bodies were retrieved from the accident spot, while four passengers succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Among the injured, five were sent to Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, while others received treatment at local healthcare facilities.

Following the incident, traffic on the Khulna-Jhalakathi highway was closed, leading to numerous vehicles stranded on each side.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Outraged Indian women seek justice following the release of ‘heinous’ abuse video in Manipur
News
Doctors missed crucial test on 16-year-old boy who died after drinking protein shake
News
BBC journalist George Alagiah dies at 67
PAKISTAN
Ishaq Dar put forward as leader of Pakistan’s caretaker government
News
Sadiq Khan vows to press ahead with ULEZ expansion
News
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary accused of three terrorist offences
INDIA
‘Oppenheimer’ sparks row over sex scene with Sanskrit scripture
INDIA
G20 fails to agree on cutting fossil fuels
UK
Romance fraud: British Asian woman jailed for stealing £1m from employer
UK
Government unveils measures to boost women’s health and wellbeing
News
New photo released to celebrate Prince George’s 10th birthday
News
Sunak urged to stick with net zero promises amid Uxbridge victory, Ulez impact
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW