  • Monday, April 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

10,000 manual washing machines to help handwashing communities

The project features the Divya washing machine,is the world’s first flat-packable manual washing machine, designed to operate without electricity.

The project’s introduction of manual washing machines is expected to reduce the time spent on washing and improve productivity. (Photo credit: Whirlpool Corporation)

By: Vivek Mishra

In an effort to ease the burden of handwashing clothes, The Washing Machine Project in partnership with the Whirlpool Foundation has announced their plan to distribute 10,000 manual washing machines over the next five years.

This initiative targets low-income and displaced communities in India, Latin America, Mexico, and Africa, aiming to assist approximately 150,000 people.

Around 60% of the global population, which amounts to about 5 billion people, wash clothes by hand, often spending up to 20 hours per week on this task. This practice predominantly affects women and girls, reducing their time available for education and economic activities. The project’s introduction of manual washing machines is expected to reduce the time spent on washing and improve productivity.

The project features the Divya washing machine, named after a neighbour of Navjot Sawhney, the founder of The Washing Machine Project. It is the world’s first flat-packable manual washing machine, designed to operate without electricity and reduce water usage by up to 50% compared to traditional methods.

Navjot Sawhney commented on the initiative, stating, “Together we are set to revolutionize laundry practices globally, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for hundreds of thousands of people.” The organization claims that using the Divya machine can decrease the time spent on laundry by up to 76%.

Pam Klyn, Whirlpool Corporation’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations and Sustainability, noted the broader impact of the project, saying, “This initiative is about reclaiming time and improving lives for these individuals who will now spend much less time doing laundry.”

The rollout of the machines will focus on meeting the specific needs of the regions involved, with initial distributions planned for rural and urban populations in several countries, including India, Mexico, Brazil, the Republic of Congo, Kenya, and Uganda.

Related Stories

News
Above average monsoon rainfall forecast for India
News
Sadiq Khan pledges to end rough sleeping in London
News
Social media platforms failing trans Bangladeshis, says activist
News
Rachel Riley apologises for controversial tweet ‘promoting Islamophobia’
News
Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh’s killer attacked in Lahore
News
Knife is dedicated to those who saved my life, says Rushdie
News
Iran to allow Indian officials to meet crew of seized ship
News
Sunak’s Rwanda plan set to pass in parliament
UK
Five arrested after baby remains found
News
Firing outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s home
News
Pakistani man among those killed in Sydney attack
News
Modi promises to create jobs, boost infrastructure

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW