Zia Yusuf returns to Reform two days after stepping down

ZIA YUSUF announced on Saturday that he is returning to Reform UK, just two days after stepping down as the party’s chair. He said his resignation had been the result of exhaustion from the role.

Yusuf, a businessman who does not hold elected office, resigned on Thursday following a disagreement with a Reform UK lawmaker over her call to ban the burqa, a full-length garment worn by some Muslim women.

Yusuf was appointed chair last year by party leader Nigel Farage, who asked him to help professionalise the party.

Although Reform UK has since overtaken prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party in some polls, the departure of several senior members has raised concerns about Farage’s ability to maintain unity ahead of the next general election, expected in 2029.

"After 11 months of working as a volunteer to build a political party from scratch, with barely a single day off, my tweet was a decision born of exhaustion," Yusuf said on X, referring to the earlier post where he had announced his resignation.

He said he will now shift his focus to leading a new "UK DOGE team" within the party, inspired by Elon Musk. The team is expected to focus on reducing wasteful spending in councils where Reform UK gained control following last month’s local elections.

Senior exits have previously affected the party.

In March, Reform UK lawmaker Rupert Lowe was suspended following allegations including threats of physical violence against Yusuf. No charges were filed, and Lowe has denied the allegations.

In November, deputy leader Ben Habib stepped down, citing "fundamental differences" with Farage.

Farage said Yusuf will contribute to policy, fundraising, and media work, in addition to his role in overseeing council operations.

"Zia will continue to be an important part of the team we are building to fight and win the next general election," Farage wrote on X.