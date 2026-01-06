Zee TV to air highlights of Asian Business Awards on January 18





The Asian Business Awards 2025 will be broadcast on television later this month, giving viewers an opportunity to watch highlights from the annual ceremony that recognised leading Asian entrepreneurs and companies in the UK.

The programme will be telecast on January (18) at 5.30 pm on Zee TV, as part of Out & About programme.

The awards event took place in central London on November (21) and was hosted by the Asian Media Group, publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat news weeklies.

More than 650 guests attended the gala dinner, including business leaders, chief executives, parliamentarians and community representatives.

Secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, Steve Reed, was the chief guest who highlighted the role Asian-owned businesses play in supporting local economies and communities across Britain.

A total of 11 awards were presented during the evening and Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh, executive chairman of Malaysia’s YTL Corporation, revealed the secrets of his company’s journey in the UK.

The evening also marked the launch of the latest Asian Rich List, ranking the 101 wealthiest Asians in the UK.