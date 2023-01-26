Young crypto-millionaire’s Aidi R8 defaced with swear words in Leeds

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A young crypto-millionaire has been left “gutted” after his “dream car” was vandalised with rude words in Leeds over the weekend.



Waseem Khan was “shocked” to see ‘show off’, ‘die’, ‘virgin’ and ‘c***’ painted on his yellow Audi R8 supercar which he had left in an open car park before heading to Manchester for a business meeting on Sunday evening.



Now he thinks he would have to spend “thousands” of pounds to get the ugly painting removed if it cannot be done with chemicals.



The car was featured in a video posted recently by Wakefield’s off-licence Wakey Wines and garnered more than a million views.



Khan, 20, who made his fortune by trading in cryptocurrency and foreign currencies, said “luckily” the £100,000 flash car was not damaged although he had no idea why anyone should target his vehicle.



“It could be anyone”, he said, refusing to point a finger at anyone.



“A few people are saying I could use a chemical to get it off. If that works, it’s a few hundred pounds. If not, it could be thousands to get the wrap changed.”



He, however, admitted the open car park where he parked the car was not the safest place for a vehicle.



“It was on Sunday night. I had to go out of town to Manchester on a business trip. I was in a rush and parked my car in the city centre. It was just in an open car park. It wasn’t the safest, but I didn’t think someone would do anything to the car,” Khan said.



“I left it and came back in the morning. I went to get my car. It just had all this writing in the paint all over it. It was a bit of a shock. I looked to see if the car was damaged, and luckily it wasn’t. So I thought probably it will just wash off,” he said.



“They have been scrubbing for ages, and it’s not coming off. That’s when I started panicking. I thought: ‘This won’t come off!’ I’m still trying to find a solution for that,” said the young man who also owns two other expensive cars – a Merc G-wagon and a Merc E63 AMG.