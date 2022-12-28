Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Woman has to leave UK after husband, 40, dies of heart attack in Hull

Shraddha says the tragedy struck her in the form of her husband Ratandeep Bhosale’s chest pain and “everything went wrong” in a matter of an hour.

Ratandeep Bhosale and Shraddha with their nine-year-old son (Image credit: gofundme.com)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A grief-stricken woman in the UK is raising funds to bring her husband’s body back to India after he died of a heart attack in Hull earlier this month.

Ratandeep Bhosale, a software engineer working for Siemens in Hull, died on December 11, aged 40, shortly after complaining of severe chest pain.

His wife Shraddha and their nine-year-old son had moved to the eastern English city with him on dependent visas. With the woman having no permanent job in the UK, the bereaved mother-son duo have to return to India but they have to find money to wind up.

Shraddha narrated how the tragedy struck her in the form of Bhosale’s chest pain which he initially mistook for acid reflux and how “everything went wrong” in a matter of an hour.

At first, the engineer was reluctant to call an ambulance saying he had experienced similar pain previously. But when Shraddha finally called one, the service informed her it would take time.

Bhosale’s condition became worse while waiting as he felt dizzy and began to sweat and vomit. Shraddha said her husband fainted with “his lips turning white”. He became unconscious and stopped responding.

Shraddha said the ambulance came at 5:40 am and the staff informed her he was in a critical situation. And less than an hour later, they told her they could not help him.

“That day, I was just praying for God to take me with him,” she told Hull Live, adding she has been unable to think ever since the untimely demise of her husband.

Now she wants to take her husband’s body to India to hold his funeral in the presence of all his relatives.

A page opened on the crowdfunding platform gofundme.com says the deceased engineer’s bank account has been “frozen” and the family needs support till they “think of further steps of their life”.

They also have to meet the winding costs like settlement of utility bills, rental for the notice period, end-of-service cleaning and man & van for winding up goods.

The crowdfunding effort resulted in a total contribution of £37,816 as of Thursday morning out of the target of £40,000.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Afghna girl, 4, who disappeared from Texas playground last year, is seen in new surveillance…
News
Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona, say officials
News
Yorkshire racism trial to be held in public as ECB rejects appeal from Vaughan, Hoggard…
News
Ex-Met officer who paid woman for sex during Covid lockdown barred from future policing roles
News
Afghan Hindu family endlessly waits for India visa to immerse son’s ashes in Ganges
News
Court refuses to overturn Bury man’s conviction for filming teens engaged in sex
News
Plans for British Indian Army memorial in Glasgow get go-ahead
News
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
News
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj plans to sue Netflix, BBC for ‘falsified’ TV series…
HEALTH
Most heart disease deaths can be prevented by changing diets: Study
News
Migrants dropped off outside US VP’s home in freezing weather, White house assails…
News
Leicester violence: 12 men arrested as police review CCTV visuals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW