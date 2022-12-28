Woman has to leave UK after husband, 40, dies of heart attack in Hull

Shraddha says the tragedy struck her in the form of her husband Ratandeep Bhosale’s chest pain and “everything went wrong” in a matter of an hour.

Ratandeep Bhosale and Shraddha with their nine-year-old son (Image credit: gofundme.com)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A grief-stricken woman in the UK is raising funds to bring her husband’s body back to India after he died of a heart attack in Hull earlier this month.



Ratandeep Bhosale, a software engineer working for Siemens in Hull, died on December 11, aged 40, shortly after complaining of severe chest pain.



His wife Shraddha and their nine-year-old son had moved to the eastern English city with him on dependent visas. With the woman having no permanent job in the UK, the bereaved mother-son duo have to return to India but they have to find money to wind up.



Shraddha narrated how the tragedy struck her in the form of Bhosale’s chest pain which he initially mistook for acid reflux and how “everything went wrong” in a matter of an hour.



At first, the engineer was reluctant to call an ambulance saying he had experienced similar pain previously. But when Shraddha finally called one, the service informed her it would take time.



Bhosale’s condition became worse while waiting as he felt dizzy and began to sweat and vomit. Shraddha said her husband fainted with “his lips turning white”. He became unconscious and stopped responding.



Shraddha said the ambulance came at 5:40 am and the staff informed her he was in a critical situation. And less than an hour later, they told her they could not help him.



“That day, I was just praying for God to take me with him,” she told Hull Live, adding she has been unable to think ever since the untimely demise of her husband.



Now she wants to take her husband’s body to India to hold his funeral in the presence of all his relatives.



A page opened on the crowdfunding platform gofundme.com says the deceased engineer’s bank account has been “frozen” and the family needs support till they “think of further steps of their life”.



They also have to meet the winding costs like settlement of utility bills, rental for the notice period, end-of-service cleaning and man & van for winding up goods.



The crowdfunding effort resulted in a total contribution of £37,816 as of Thursday morning out of the target of £40,000.