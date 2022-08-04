Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Windsor Castle intruder Jaswant Singh Chail charged with treason

He was arrested on Christmas Day last year when he carrying a crossbow on the premises of the royal residence

Jaswant Singh Chail

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A man, arrested with a crossbow at Windsor Castle in London last year, has been charged with treason.

Met Police said Jaswant Singh Chail from Southampton has also been charged with making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to “alarm her Majesty”.

The 20-year-old man had been arrested on Christmas Day when he was carrying a crossbow on the grounds of the castle where Queen Elizabeth usually resides.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

Nick Price of Crown Prosecution Service’s counter-terrorism division said that criminal proceedings against Chail “are active and that he has the right to a fair trial”.

“This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Price said.

The 96-year-old monarch was at the castle at the time of the incident along with her son and heir Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and other members of the family.

The alleged intrusion by Chail took place as the Queen spent a low-key Christmas Day at the castle.

Police said Chail had not broken into any buildings but the Treason Act, under which is charged makes it an offence to have a firearm or offensive weapon in the presence of the monarch with intent to injure or alarm her.

Security breaches at royal residences are rare and the previous most serious one in 1982, when an intruder climbed a wall to enter Buckingham Palace and made his way to her bedroom.

In 2003, Aaron Barschak wearing a pink dress and an Osama bin Laden-styled beard evaded security and gatecrashed the 21st birthday party of Prince William.

Chail’s family, comprising his parents and a sister, live at North Baddesley, a Southampton suburb, media reports said after the incident last year. His parents reportedly run an information technology firm.

In a video, he allegedly made a reference to the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in India during British rule.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
UK leadership candidate Sunak: Next government must grip inflation
News
Jasper and Willow: Sibling rescue felines declared UK’s joint National Cat of the Year for…
News
‘Brazilian Hulk’ Valdir Segato, known for injecting oil into muscles, dead at 55
News
Feminine hygiene products – are they any good?
News
Women or non-binary artists comprise just five per cent of UK music industry, landmark report…
News
Diversity officer held guilty of discrimination for assuming her colleague was ‘oppressed’ because of her…
News
Suella Braverman says diversity zealots have created dangerous ‘new religion’, punish unbelievers
News
Rainwater contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds
News
Women aged 40-60 should have routine weight counselling, female health group says
News
Starting anew: UK city marks 50 years since Ugandan Asians expelled
News
Former health secretary Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss to be prime minister
News
Bullying and harassment destroyed our careers, academics at UCL allege
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Is Tom Cruise exiting Mission Impossible franchise after Dead Reckoning…
UK leadership candidate Sunak: Next government must grip inflation
This hotel in Cologne offers beer on tap
Jasper and Willow: Sibling rescue felines declared UK’s joint National…
‘Brazilian Hulk’ Valdir Segato, known for injecting oil into muscles,…
Feminine hygiene products – are they any good?