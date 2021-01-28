Why Every Parent Should Visit Florida with Their Kids At least Once!

There is arguably no better family holiday location than the state of Florida in the USA. In 2019 alone, 131 million tourists visited Florida! So, there must be a reason for the popularity of this holiday destination, especially for families. Below are a few reasons why every parent should visit Florida with their kids:







Disney World and Theme Parks

With six incredible lands to explore and a staggering 40 attractions, there’s clearly a very good reason why The Walt Disney World Resort is the most visited vacation resort in the world. The park itself has a huge range of things to see and do, for kids and adults of any age. The timeless Magic Kingdom Park has classics such as Space Mountain, the Haunted Mansion and the famed Pirates of the Caribbean ride! For lovers of all things wild, visiting the Animal Kingdom will be just for you. Not only will you see hundreds of species on your visit, but you can also ride the Kali River rapids and hop on the Expedition Everest roller coaster! With new attractions constantly being added, the Walt Disney World Resort truly has something for everyone. You’ll be able to make unforgettable memories with you and your family.

Florida doesn’t just host fantastical theme parks, but also resorts on the more aquatic side . Adventure Island in Tampa Bay and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon are two that should be punched straight onto that to do list. Every water park has its own aesthetic and feel, so you know that no experience will be the same.

The Land

Gorgeous beaches, an incomparable national park and tropical havens make up the landscape of Florida. The Everglades National Park is a huge wetlands preserve that contains an abundancy of wildlife. Adventuring in the Everglades can bring you to beautiful landmarks like the jungle of Shark Valley or the Anhinga trail where you could spot some gators relaxing on the shoreline – at a safe distance, don't worry!







On top of the Everglades, you’ve got the notorious Miami Beach to the south-east of Florida. Perhaps you’re looking for a much more untouched locale though. If this is the case, you’d be feasting your eyes on a place like Caladesi Island or the Grayton Beach State Park . Taking the family to one of these glorious beaches could have you staring at the crystalline water for days. Aside from beaches, Florida is also host to a huge amount of lakes. Lake Okeechobee, northwest of Miami, is so big it’s referred to as ‘Florida’s inland sea’ as it is the eighth largest freshwater lake in the USA.

The Food

The range of food in the Florida State is massively diverse. It’s a state of great variation. In the more southern areas, you’ll experience a great deal of Caribbean influence on the cuisine, whereas to the north, you’ll be finding more barbeques and a lot of seafood. Even if you’ve got some fussy eaters in your group, there will be something for everyone. This means a reduction in stress at dinner time and potentially getting the kids to try some new things! Maybe even obtaining a few new recipes that can return home with you.

Its clear that Florida can provide everything and more for an unforgettable family trip. Including theme parks, beaches and the sun. What more could you ask for when you're on vacation?







Its clear that Florida can provide everything and more for an unforgettable family trip. Including theme parks, beaches and the sun. What more could you ask for when you’re on vacation?





