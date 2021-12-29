Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

News

WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases ‘tsunami’

A message informing customers that there are no Covid-19 rapid lateral flow test kits available is displayed at a Boots pharmacy in London on December 29, 2021. (Photo by HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A “tsunami” of Omicron and Delta Covid-19 cases will pile pressure on health systems already being stretched to their limits, the WHO warned on Wednesday (29).

The WHO said the Delta and Omicron variants of concern were “twin threats” that were driving new case numbers to record highs, leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths.

The WHO said new global cases had risen by 11 per cent last week, while the US and France both registered record daily case numbers on Wednesday.

“I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

“This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse.”

He said the pressure on health systems was not only due to new coronavirus patients, but also large numbers of health workers falling ill with Covid.

The WHO reflected on the fight against Covid-19 in 2021 and hoped that next year would see an end to the acute stage of the pandemic — but warned that it would rest on greater vaccine equity.

The WHO wanted 40 per cent of the population in every country fully vaccinated by the end of the year and has a target of 70 per cent coverage by the middle of 2022.

Tedros announced that 92 of the WHO’s 194 member states were going to miss the 40 per cent target.

“This is due to a combination of limited supply going to low-income countries for most of the year and then subsequent vaccines arriving close to expiry and without key parts like the syringes,” he said.

“It’s not only a moral shame, it cost lives and provided the virus with opportunities to circulate unchecked and mutate. In the year ahead, I call for leaders of government and industry to walk the talk on vaccine equity.

“While 2021 has been hard, I ask everyone to make a New Year’s resolution to get behind the campaign to vaccinate 70 per cent by the middle of 2022.”

Tedros slammed the attitude of richer countries accusing them of hogging the weapons to combat Covid-19 — and leaving the back door open for the virus.

Meanwhile, disinformation had been a constant distraction in 2021, hampering efforts to beat the pandemic.

“In the huge waves of cases currently seen in Europe and in many countries around the world, misinformation which has driven vaccine hesitancy is now translating to the unvaccinated disproportionally dying,” he said.

Tedros lamented that while there were 1.8 million recorded deaths in 2020, there were 3.5 million in 2021 — and the true number would be much higher.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Omicron cases surge in Delhi and Maharashtra
UK
Michelin-starred chef accused of religious discrimination
US
Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston receives $457,000 grant
UK
Lord Paul looking for ‘steel-friendly’ facility in the UK
News
UK’s daily Covid infections hit record high of 129,471
INDIA
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity
INDIA
After its solar success, Cochin airport in India starts hydro project
News
Suspect’s father says, ‘Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son’
PAKISTAN
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over hate speeches
News
South Africa study suggests Omicron could displace Delta
News
India to use only Covaxin shot to those aged 15 to 18
INDIA
India boosts fight against Covid with Merck pill, two more vaccines
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth…
Saare Jahan Se Achcha will definitely be made, confirms producer…
Tamannaah among the top ten most popular actors on streaming…
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5
WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases ‘tsunami’
Omicron cases surge in Delhi and Maharashtra
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE