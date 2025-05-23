Warhammer 40k Skulls 2025 unveils Dark Heresy RPG, Space Marine 2 siege mode, and Rogue Trader expansions

The Warhammer Skulls 2025 showcase has once again delivered a wealth of announcements for fans of Games Workshop's vast gaming universe, with Warhammer 40K leading the charge. From new expansions and surprise reveals to free updates and overhauls of classic titles, the event highlighted the continued momentum of the Warhammer video game portfolio.

Running from 22 to 29 May 2025, Warhammer Skulls also features substantial discounts across the Epic Games Store, giving players a chance to expand their collections while enjoying fresh content.

Major expansions deepen Warhammer 40K narratives

Owlcat Games, known for its work on Pathfinder and Rogue Trader, revealed Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, a party-based RPG that places players in the role of Inquisition acolytes confronting corruption across the Imperium. Set to feature turn-based combat and story-driven gameplay, Dark Heresy builds upon the studio’s reputation for deep narrative choices and tactical combat. This marks a significant step in translating the tabletop RPG to digital formats.

Also from Owlcat, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is expanding with Lex Imperialis, a major story-driven DLC releasing on 24 June. It introduces the Adeptus Arbites, a faction of Imperial law enforcers, alongside a grim new companion, Solomorne Anthar. With 15 hours of additional gameplay, this expansion is just the beginning, Season Pass 2 includes two more substantial story packs. One will send players into a Necron vault ruled by Trazyn the Infinite, and another will plunge them into the Processional of the Damned, a voidship graveyard steeped in madness. Each expansion offers new companions, mechanics, and quests.

Gameplay evolution and free content

Among the standout announcements was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Siege Mode, a free addition introducing an endless PvE survival challenge. Up to three players can team up to defend an Imperial fortress on Kadaku against waves of Tyranids and Chaos enemies. Launching on 4 June via a public test server, this update will also debut the powerful Inferno Pistol and reward players with prestige rankings and cosmetics.

- YouTube YouTube/ Fatshark

On 26 June, Space Marine 2’s Patch 8 will unlock two cosmetic DLCs: the White Scars Chapter Pack and Blood Angels Cosmetic Pack. These offer new class skins, weapon customisations, and chapter heraldry for both primary and successor chapters. The attention to detail in these cosmetic packs reinforces the developers' commitment to honouring the lore and fan expectations.

Meanwhile, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition brings the 2011 third-person shooter back with modern enhancements. Launching 10 June, the remaster includes 4K visuals, updated models, improved UI, and all original DLCs. Developed by SneakyBox, this edition is tailored for both veterans and newcomers wanting to experience the classic through a modern lens.

New factions and features across titles

The fast-paced fantasy sports title Blood Bowl 3 will introduce the Khorne faction on 10 June. Known for their brutal tactics and bloodthirsty devotion, the Khorne team adds a chaotic edge to the turn-based game. Players can also unlock an exclusive Khorne coach via the in-game store until 29 May. A 60% discount on the base game coincides with the update, encouraging new coaches to join the fray.

In another first for the franchise, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II was revealed to be adding the Leagues of Votann, spacefaring dwarves with a penchant for AI and technological worship. It’s the faction’s first major video game appearance since their 2022 tabletop debut. Although details remain sparse, more information is expected soon.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is also expanding with Deeds of the Fallen, a new campaign DLC featuring the Sisters of Battle in a 12-mission conflict against orc invaders. The update includes three new units, Imagifier, Castigator Battle Tank, and Zephyrim. In addition, the game introduces Crusade Mode, a horde-based survival challenge, alongside two free units for Adepta Sororitas and Ork factions.

Teasers and what’s next

Creative Assembly’s Total War: Warhammer III hinted at its upcoming Tides of Torment Lords Pack. The trailer showcased Dechala the Denied One, a six-armed champion of Slaanesh, and promised new mechanics, Legendary Lords, and units. Full details are expected later this summer.

With these diverse announcements and a mix of free updates, paid expansions, and remastered content, Warhammer 40K continues to expand its presence in gaming. The Skulls 2025 event highlights the adaptability and scale of the franchise, whether through deep strategy, action-packed battles, or story-driven campaigns, the grimdark future is more immersive than ever.