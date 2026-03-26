VIJAY RANGARAJAN occupies a position that sits quietly at the centre of Britain’s democratic machinery. As chief executive of the Electoral Commission, the body responsible for overseeing elections and regulating political finance in the UK, he leads the organisation tasked with safeguarding the integrity of the country’s electoral system.

His role is not political, yet the stability and credibility of British democracy increasingly depend on the careful stewardship of officials like him.

At the Commission, Rangarajan oversees the organisation’s operational work, from supporting electoral administrators across the country to setting standards and issuing guidance on the conduct of elections. These functions may appear procedural, but they form the practical architecture that allows millions of citizens to vote with confidence.

That responsibility has become more visible as debates around electoral rules and democratic participation have intensified. In February 2026, the Electoral Commission responded to the government’s Representation of the People Bill, a major package of proposed reforms to voter registration and political finance. Rangarajan welcomed several elements of the legislation, arguing that the measures could “strengthen the resilience and integrity of our electoral system, tackle many of the threats it faces and improve how elections work for voters, campaigners, parties and administrators.”

Among the proposals he highlighted was the plan to lower the voting age, which would extend the franchise to around 1.7 million additional people. The bill also includes reforms designed to improve voter registration. With nearly eight million people not correctly registered to vote, Rangarajan noted that improvements to the system could “bring millions more onto the register and make participation in elections more inclusive”.

Yet Rangarajan’s response was not uncritical. The Commission warned that certain proposals would need to be strengthened if they were to protect the electoral system fully. In particular, he raised concerns about how the bill proposed to determine whether companies are eligible to donate to political parties.

“Using revenue to determine companies’ eligibility to donate to political parties is an inadequate safeguard against foreign money,” he said, arguing that profit would better reflect genuine UK-based economic activity.

Beyond individual reforms, Rangarajan has consistently emphasised the principle that underpins the Commission’s work: public confidence. “Public confidence in elections depends on the system being fair, transparent and independent,” he has argued, stressing the importance of maintaining non-partisan oversight of electoral rules.

Rangarajan’s authority in the role reflects a long career in public service. He joined the Commission from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, where he was director general. He previously served as the British Ambassador to Brazil and worked in the Ministry of Justice and Cabinet Office on electoral issues. There he led the programme to establish individual electoral registration, and wider issues relating to political and constitutional reform of the UK.

At the Electoral Commission, that experience now finds expression in a different arena: ensuring that the quiet infrastructure of democracy continues to function. In a period when electoral systems face growing scrutiny around the world, the importance of that task – and of the officials responsible for it – has only increased.