Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384

News

Victoria Hislop urges to stop discrimination against people affected by leprosy

FILE PHOTO: British writer Victoria Hislop poses for a picture while promoting her latest book, “The Last Dance”, in Paris, on April 25, 2014. (Photo by PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH author Victoria Hislop has urged people to stop prejudice and discrimination against people affected by leprosy. 

According to a statement from UK charity Lepra, eople affected by leprosy experience extreme discrimination, facing over 100 prejudicial laws worldwide, that may force them from their jobs, families and communities, leading to emotional distress and isolation.

As part of World Leprosy Day on Sunday (30) Victoria and Jimmy Innes, Lepra’s CEO give a range of radio interviews broadcast, the statement added.

“These people, ordinary people, face social exclusion not only from those who are supposed to love them, to care for them, to look out for them, but from people within their wider communities too. And this is despite the fact that leprosy is a curable disease,” Lepra said.

“The perpetuation of age-old myths and a lack of accurate and reliable information about leprosy leads to unfounded fear for those people directly impacted and for those people living in close proximity.”

Lepra is working in India, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to change the lives of people affected by leprosy.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
News
Rahul Gandhi says Twitter ‘curbing free speech’
INDIA
India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
PAKISTAN
Fighting mistrust, Pakistan marks one year polio-free
UK
‘Serial pervert’ from Bolton jailed for seven years
News
‘Tories have a problem with Asians’
UK
Johnson flags vaccine bond, trade talks with India in Republic Day message
News
Indian scientists spot unique movements on Mars surface
SRI LANKA
Helplanka and Dimuthu Foundation team up to help poor
UK
Funding boost to tackle health inequalities among BAME communities
UK
UK police arrest two more over Texas siege
News
England revives Plan A: living with Covid
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mouni Roy marries Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa
Air India sold to Tata after 69 years in government…
Victoria Hislop urges to stop discrimination against people affected by…
Urmila Matondkar: From child star to cinema queen
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids…
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE