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Victoria Beckham responds to Brooklyn’s claims; says parenting was about support, not control

Victoria Beckham addresses son Brooklyn Beckham’s claims about being “controlled”

Victoria Beckham responds to Brooklyn’s claims; says parenting was about support, not control

She said her children have grown up in a very different environment compared with her and David Beckham

Instagram/ victoriabeckham
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Victoria Beckham addresses son Brooklyn Beckham’s claims about being “controlled”
  • Comments made during appearance on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast
  • Beckham describes family as close-knit, with focus on communication and support
  • Response follows Brooklyn’s earlier statement criticising family dynamics

Victoria Beckham responds to public claims

Victoria Beckham has spoken publicly after her son Brooklyn Beckham accused his family of controlling his life.

Appearing on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast, she reflected on parenting in the public eye and how the family has managed what remains private versus what becomes part of their public image.

She said her children have grown up in a very different environment compared with her and David Beckham, adding that the family has always tried to protect them while maintaining close communication.

‘It’s never about being pushy’

Discussing her approach, Beckham described the family as more traditional than it may appear, with an emphasis on raising children who are hardworking and kind.

She said her role as a mother has been to support her children in finding their own sense of purpose. Referring to her son Cruz’s interest in music, she noted that her involvement has been about encouragement rather than pressure.

“It’s never about being pushy or forcing,” she said, adding that her responsibility is to be present and supportive as her children pursue their goals.

Brooklyn’s statement and family distance

The comments follow a six-page statement released earlier this year by Brooklyn Beckham, in which he alleged that he had been controlled by his parents for much of his life and that public image was prioritised within the family.

Brooklyn, who married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022, has reportedly not been in contact with his family since May 2025.

While Beckham’s remarks do not directly address each allegation, they offer her perspective on parenting within a high-profile household, framing it as rooted in support rather than control.

- YouTube youtu.be

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