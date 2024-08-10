Urgent manhunt underway for violent mental health patient

The Metropolitan Police are searching for 44-year-old Balasankar Narayanan, who fled from staff at an Ilford park on Sunday (4)

Balasankar Narayanan (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A MANHUNT is underway in London after a 44-year-old mental health patient, described as violent and a danger to women, escaped from a care facility for the fourth time.

The patient, named Balasankar Narayanan, was last seen on the evening of August 4, when he fled from his carers during an escorted outing to a park in north London, media reports said.

The Metropolitan Police have issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Narayanan. A spokesperson from the force warned the public not to approach him if seen, as he could pose a serious threat, particularly to women.

Instead, they are urged to contact the police immediately by calling 999 and quoting the reference number CAD 6961/04Aug.

Narayanan is known to have connections throughout London, with links in areas such as Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate, and Ilford.

His history of absconding also extends beyond the capital, with previous sightings reported in Grays and Manchester. Given his familiarity with multiple locations, police believe he could potentially be anywhere in the country.

This recent incident marks the fourth time Narayanan has absconded from his care facility. Previous escapes occurred twice last year and once in 2021. On each occasion, the police issued public appeals in efforts to locate him, though details about how or when he was eventually found remain undisclosed.

The first reported escape happened on October 7, 2021, prompting an appeal from detective inspector Sean Treweek, who cautioned the public about Narayanan’s violent tendencies and advised against approaching him.

Subsequent appeals followed on June 21, 2023, and September 22, 2023, after Narayanan again fled from his carers. In the last appeal, the police suggested he might be using the rail network and urged rail staff and travellers to be vigilant.

Narayanan’s latest escape has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of patients in care facilities, particularly those with a history of violence. The care home where Narayanan resides is a small facility in Ilford, East London, run by a private provider, Clandon Care Ltd. The facility, which was converted from a residential home, houses only three patients.

The circumstances surrounding Narayanan’s repeated escapes have prompted scrutiny of the care home’s practices and the effectiveness of the measures in place to prevent such incidents.

There has been no comment from the care home regarding the incident.

The Met urged the public to remain cautious and report any sightings or information that could assist in locating Narayanan swiftly.