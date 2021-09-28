Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 28, 2021
INDIA

UK’s Wellington College to open schools in India

By: Sarwar Alam

UK’s Wellington College International has entered into a partnership with India’s Unison Group to open premium schools in India.

The first such school will be opened in Pune in 2023. Wellington College International (WCI) Pune will be a coeducational day and boarding school for ages 2-18 years, a statement issued by the college said on Tuesday.

“India is a progressive country with a dynamic economy, rich culture and passion for education. WCI looks forward to working with Unison to combine the best of British and Indian education, establishing outstanding schools which are distinctively Wellington, providing excellent academic outcomes and opportunities for all students,” said Scott Bryan, International Director WCI.

“We see this as a wonderful opportunity for the students in India to attain a Wellington College education in their home country and go on to access the top universities of the world,” said Anuj Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Unison Education Foundation.

Unison Group provides education in India with four educational institutions in Dehradun and Delhi NCR, including Unison World School, one of India’s leading girls boarding schools.

The WCI schools will share the values, ethos and ambition of Wellington College, while combining the very best of British and Indian education, the statement said.

There are currently six schools in the WCI family of schools with two partners in China and Thailand serving over 5,000 students, it said.

WCI is a leading international schools’ group. It is a subsidiary of The Wellington College, founded under the British Royal Charter in 1853, and a leading UK day and boarding school.

