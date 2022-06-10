Website Logo
  • Friday, June 10, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

UK’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda ‘unsafe,’ court told

The first flight to Rwanda was expected to leave on June 14.

Migrants (under blankets) crossing the English Channel being brought to port by the UK Border Force for sending to Rwanda on April 14, 2022 (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Krishna bhanu

The British government’s controversial plan to send migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda is unsafe and irrational, lawyers seeking an injunction to stop the first planned deportations told the High Court in London on Friday.

The government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African nation in a bid to undermine people-smuggling networks, and stem the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the English Channel in small boats from Europe.

The first flight to Rwanda was expected to leave on June 14, and an initial group of migrants were sent formal letters informing them they would be deported, the government said last week.

At the High Court, lawyers representing some of those migrants, along with charities and trade union, asked for an injunction to stop the flight going ahead, saying the government’s position was based on false assurances about Rwanda’s ability to offer protection to asylum seekers and process their claims.

“The pleaded case by the Secretary of State that Rwanda provides safe asylum is irrational,” said Raza Hussain, the lawyer acting for Care4Calais, Detention Action, and the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents civil servants in Britain’s Home Office (interior ministry).

Hussain said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had raised concerns about the scheme, contrary to the government’s suggestions the agency had given it the green light.

“This is a false claim,” he said, calling it “misleading and inaccurate.”

In its written submissions, the Home Office’s legal team said the scheme was lawful, but stated it had cancelled plans to remove three asylum seekers who had initially been part of the case, without giving further details.

PUBLIC INTEREST

The government lawyers said even if the judge agreed to an injunction it should only apply to those involved in the action, and not be a blanket block on next week’s flight.

There was “clear public interest in deterring the making of dangerous journeys and the activities of criminal smugglers” which meant the flight should go ahead as scheduled, they said.

Clare Moseley, the founder of Care4Calais, said about 130 migrants faced deportation, and many of those come from Sudan, Syria, Iraq and Iran. The judge is expected to give a verdict on the injunction later.

The government’s plan has raised an outcry among human rights groups, opposition left-wing and liberal lawmakers as well as some in Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Last year, more than 28,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing from mainland Europe to Britain. In November, 27 people drowned in the Channel when their small rubber dinghy deflated, and many others have needed to be rescued from the narrow seaway, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Under the government scheme, anyone who has arrived in Britain illegally since Jan. 1 could be relocated to Rwanda.

The government hopes the plan will deter the Channel crossings, although more than 3,500 people have reached Britain in small boats since the middle of April, when the Rwanda scheme was unveiled, according to government figures.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Furious MPs demand answers as government plans to burn £4bn of unusable PPE
News
Pakistan’s ex-military dictator General Pervez Musharraf critical in UAE: Ex-minister
News
UK military too weak to prevent war, lack equipment and manpower to keep us safe:…
News
UK minister denies billions wasted over rising interest rates
News
Britain says talking to Ukraine, not Russia, about jailed soldiers
News
Historians have given prominence to Mughals, little on Pandyas, Mauryas, Guptas: Amit Shah
News
If telling the truth is rebellion…’: Sadhvi Pragya comes out in support of…
News
Rail strikes: Boris Johnson vows not to ‘roll over and surrender’, says ‘you…
UK
Shivani Lakhani honoured to be awarded OBE for social service
News
UK healthcare staff call in sick to avoid car use as rising fuel…
News
‘Using Afrikaans to verify citizenship is ignorant, insulting and discriminatory’: Baroness Chakrabarti slams…
News
Netizens salute army man for taking care of an 18-month-old boy after rescuing…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Meet Karenjeet Kaur Bains: Britain’s first female Sikh powerlifter
Furious MPs demand answers as government plans to burn £4bn…
Pakistan’s ex-military dictator General Pervez Musharraf critical in UAE: Ex-minister
UK’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda ‘unsafe,’ court told
UK military too weak to prevent war, lack equipment and…
UK minister denies billions wasted over rising interest rates