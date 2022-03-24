Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Growing Rift over Ukraine: UK cancels high-powered delegation to India

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle during a commemorative ceremony and laying of wreaths at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates on March 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE UK has called off a high-powered delegation to India over the latter’s stand on Ukraine invasion, the BBC reported.

The cross-party UK delegation to India led by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and his deputy was cancelled at the last minute, the report added.

It is largely viewed as a sign of a growing rift over India’s refusal to distance itself from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, the 10-strong delegation has been in discussion with India since January and was planning to visit Delhi and Rajasthan. However, the Indian high commission raised objections at the last minute. 

This week, prime minister Boris Johnson urged India’s Narendra Modi to take a more robust position over the Russian invasion.

Also Read | India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly session on Ukraine

India has not imposed sanctions or even condemned Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware.

The BBC reported that the planned visit was the Speaker’s first of its kind to India. It was part of Sir Lindsay’s effort to act as a diplomat between parliaments.

British prime minister Boris Johnson with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi
British prime minister Boris Johnson with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – Pool/Getty Images)

The delegation was due to go ahead during the Easter parliamentary recess, it is learnt. 

Envisaged as an effort to encourage progress on a UK-India free trade deal, the context of the delegation’s visit changed after the invasion of Ukraine in February. Also, Britain is supporting the armed resistance of the Ukrainians.

The BBC report said that it was unclear if India’s issues were with individual members of the chosen delegation or related to a wider concern about British MPs being given a platform in India to urge Modi to take a more robust position.

There were reports that India’s central bank is in initial consultations on a rupee-rouble trade arrangement with Moscow. It would enable exports to Russia to continue after western sanctions restricted international payment mechanisms. Britain has already expressed concern over this.

Reports said that talks would allow India to continue to buy Russian energy exports and other goods. India cannot afford to alienate Russia, its main arms supplier, as it is locked in a land border dispute with China.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
BYJU’S named Official Sponsor of Football World Cup 2022
INDIA
Kashmir remarks: India rebukes China’s foreign minister
HEADLINE STORY
Spring Statement 2022 : Sunak cuts fuel duty as UK slashes growth forecast
INDIA
Chinese foreign minister to make first visit to India since 2020 clash
News
Post Office scandal victims to get more compensation
News
Maher Maaroufe charged with the murder of Sabita Thanwani
HEADLINE STORY
OYO to offer free accommodation to Ukraine refugees
News
Alleged killer of David Amess was ‘Islamist terrorist’, court hears
News
Ethnic minority drivers pay more for motor insurance in Britain
INDIA
Ukraine: Biden says India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Russia
HEADLINE STORY
Russian diamonds remain unscathed amid sanctions
UK
British Indian teenager murdered in London’s student flat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Salman Khan wraps filming his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather
Netflix to premiere Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai on April 15
Bestway announces strong trading results
New exhibition at Migration Museum starts on April 9
Zahawi sets out plans to upgrade school WiFi connections by…
Rishi Sunak denies family benefitting from Putin’s regime in an…