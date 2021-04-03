UK ticket-holder wins £122m EuroMillions jackpot

UK got its fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner, when a ticket-holder on Friday (2) won £122m EuroMillions jackpot.







The full amount being £122,550,350.80, will put the lucky winner onto the top 1,000 on the Sunday Times rich list 2020.

It is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after someone won the £39 million jackpot in the draw on New Year’s Day.

The highest amount ever won in the Euromillions was in February when a Swiss player took home 210 million euros (£180m).







However, Britain’s richest ever lottery winner, who chose to remain anonymous, secured a jackpot of £170m in October 2019.

The second highest prize – £161m – went to Colin and Chris Weir, from North Ayrshire, Scotland, in 2011.

The following year, Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, won £148m. The fourth highest UK winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, took home £123m in 2019.







Tickets for Euromillions are sold in nine countries – the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland.





