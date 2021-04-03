Trending Now

UK ticket-holder wins £122m EuroMillions jackpot


Paris, France - November 21, 2019 : Closeup of aperson filling a lotto grid , Euromillions, from the society FDJ (La francaise des jeux)
Paris, France - November 21, 2019 : Closeup of aperson filling a lotto grid , Euromillions, from the society FDJ (La francaise des jeux)

UK got its fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner, when a ticket-holder on Friday (2) won £122m EuroMillions jackpot.



The full amount being £122,550,350.80, will put the lucky winner onto the top 1,000 on the Sunday Times rich list 2020.

It is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after someone won the £39 million jackpot in the draw on New Year’s Day.

The highest amount ever won in the Euromillions was in February when a Swiss player took home 210 million euros (£180m).



However, Britain’s richest ever lottery winner, who chose to remain anonymous, secured a jackpot of £170m in October 2019.

The second highest prize – £161m – went to Colin and Chris Weir, from North Ayrshire, Scotland, in 2011.

The following year, Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, won £148m. The fourth highest UK winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, took home £123m in 2019.



Tickets for Euromillions are sold in nine countries – the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland.













Most Popular

Boohoo to probe price disparity for same clothing

CBFC clears trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Deprivation to play 'pivotal role' in ethnic health inequalities, says research

India reports six-month high of Covid-19 daily infections

Amitabh Bachchan’s next Goodbye commences production



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×