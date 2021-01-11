UK launches new global health insurance card

BRITONS from Tuesday (12) will be able to apply for a new global health insurance card, a post-Brexit replacement offering emergency healthcare to those travelling in the EU, the government said.







This includes medically necessary treatment for a pre-existing or chronic condition.

Members of the European Union issue European Health Insurance Cards to their citizens. Britain left the bloc’s orbit at the end of 2020.

“Our deal with the EU ensures the right for our citizens to access necessary healthcare on their holidays and travels to countries in the EU will continue,” said junior health minister Edward Argar.







The new GHIC card can be obtained free of charge from the official GHIC website. People should apply at least two weeks before they plan to travel to ensure their card arrives on time.

To apply for a GHIC visit www.nhs.uk/GHIC.

According to the government, if a UK resident is travelling without a card, they are still entitled to necessary healthcare and should contact the NHS Business Services Authority (which covers the whole of the UK), who can arrange for payment should they require treatment when abroad.







However, travellers have been advised to take out comprehensive travel insurance, whether to the EU or elsewhere in the world.





