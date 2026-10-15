Tory leaders and India’s UK high commissioner celebrate UK-India ties

INDIA’S high commissioner to the UK, Kumaran Periasamy, joined senior Tory MPs at a reception during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham last week.

Politicians, party members and supporters came together at the event to celebrate the partnership between the UK and India.

Speakers included Dr Koolesh Shah, co-chair of Conservative Friends of India (CFI); Sir Oliver Dowden MP, co-chair of CFI; Chris Philp MP, shadow home secretary; Kevin Hollinrake MP, chairman of the Conservative Party; and Bob Blackman MP.

Shah highlighted CFI’s continued expansion and its commitment to ensuring British Indian perspectives are represented throughout the party.

Conservative Friends of India members at the reception in Birmingham CFI

“It was an absolute privilege to welcome nearly 500 parliamentarians, activists, and supporters to our Conservative Party Conference event. The extraordinary turnout reflects the immense enthusiasm within our community for both the Conservative Party and the UKIndia partnership,” Shah said.

Discussions also covered the importance of the bilateral relationship, the contributions of the British Indian community to the Conservative movement, and efforts to deepen ties between the two countries.