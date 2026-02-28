Many UK female entrepreneurs struggle with isolation, report finds

Nearly 80 per cent say networks are critical to business success.

Only two per cent of VC funding goes to female-led firms.

Mental health pressures and financial insecurity remain major barriers.

Female entrepreneurs in the UK are still grappling with isolation, funding gaps and mental health pressures, despite a growing spotlight on women in business. A new study by Female Founders Rise suggests that for many women building companies, human connection is not a bonus — it is essential to survival.

Nearly 80 per cent of female entrepreneurs surveyed said meaningful human connection plays a significant role in sustaining their livelihood. The findings point to a wider issue within UK entrepreneurship: while ambition may be high, access to peer networks, mentors and investors remains uneven.

Respondents repeatedly highlighted the value of community support at every stage of their careers. Around 39 per cent described peer networks as the single most helpful factor in their professional journey. One in seven said having a strong network reduced feelings of isolation and even accelerated business growth. Some also reported improved access to private finance through connections.

Joanna Jensen, co-author of the study and chair of the EIS Association, said shared experience can “shorten learning curves and unlock growth,” as quoted in a news report. She added that the wider ecosystem has a responsibility to open doors to expertise faster if more founders are to succeed.

The quiet weight of going it alone

Yet the data also reveals a more uncomfortable picture. Fourteen per cent of respondents said loneliness and isolation remain their biggest challenge. Some reported losing existing networks, while others struggled to find one in the first place.

More than a quarter said they had experienced mental health pressures, including burnout and self-doubt. Both small and large business founders admitted feeling cut off at times.

Emmie Faust, founder of Female Founders Rise, described entrepreneurship as “a unique experience” that can be “deeply isolating” without the right mentors or peer support, as quoted in a news report. She suggested that access to guidance and shared learning could influence whether a business survives.

Funding gap still looms large

While connection appears to matter, money remains a sticking point. Nearly half of respondents identified financial insecurity as their biggest barrier. This included difficulty accessing funding, managing cash flow, bootstrapping operations and attracting investors.

The study notes that only two per cent of venture capital funding goes to female-founded businesses. A quarter of respondents said raising private capital is time-consuming and often distracts from running the business itself. Thirty per cent described the process of accessing public funding as “complex and bureaucratic,” as quoted in a news report.

A further 29 per cent raised concerns about accessibility and inclusivity. Some felt excluded by unclear eligibility criteria and support systems that appear better suited to well-resourced organisations.

Sam White, head of SME Business Banking at Barclays, said that when women are backed by the right networks and opportunities, “the potential is huge,” reportedly said in response to the findings.

Despite the challenges, many founders appear focused on steady ground rather than rapid headlines. More than 50 per cent said stability and profitability define success for them — consistent revenue, long-term security and wealth creation for themselves and their teams. Nearly 40 per cent linked success to scaling and eventually achieving an exit or acquisition.

Others, however, said success also means flexibility, work-life balance and building a positive working environment.

The figures suggest that while conversations around female entrepreneurship in the UK are growing louder, the underlying issues of funding access, mental health and connection may still require deeper attention.